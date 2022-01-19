Love after Bachelor in Paradise: Here’s which couples are still together

We love second chances, and you know what we love more than that? Bachelor in Paradise. It is the ultimate redemption getaway for broken-hearted Bachelor Nation cast members to hopefully fall in love once more – but this time to have it stick. After all, who doesn’t love relaxing on the beach with unlimited access to attractive singles, alcohol, and drama?
This time, contestants get to try again on their quest to find love. Set in Mexico, once you are chosen to go on a date, there are unlimited romantic possibilities, from horseback riding on the beach to zip-lining and even going to prom.
Bachelor in Paradise takes on a less stressful approach to dating; this time, there are a group of men and women who are looking to date each other and not just one person dating thirty other people.
You would think that everything is peachy in paradise, right? Well, not so much. You can have your mind set on the one person that you really want to walk down those stairs, but do they have eyes for you? Rejection is abundant in paradise, ladies may as well get their lashes done because nearly every episode, someone is crying to the camera.
As time moves forward, we are left with the nagging question: Can you really find love on Bachelor in Paradise?
With unbelievable schemes and ulterior motives like what happened with Pieper James and Brendan Morais, where they had allegedly met before filming and tried to play it off as if they were not already an item when they got on set, Bachelor in Paradise is ever buzzing with scandals.
Episodes almost always end off on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers on edge and itching for the next episode. But, what about after filming ends?
Many really want to know is who is still together after the cameras disappear. Do the couples that leave the show stay together? Can love continue after paradise? Here are all the Bachelor in Paradise couples that are still together today.
1. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert (Season 2)
Jade and Tanner met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise after being eliminated from Season 19 with Chris Soules and Season 11 with Kaitlyn Bristowe. The couple currently lives in Orange County, California, with 3 adorable kids and 2 dogs.
Jade has continued to stay in the public eye with her Mommies Tell All podcast, while Connor is happy being a family man. Jade and Tanner seem to have happily settled down after their time on-air and are still going strong.
2. Ashley Laconetti and Jared Haibon (Season 2/3)
3. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk (Season 4)
4. Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt (Season 5)
This love story takes a while to untangle. Astrid was eliminated from Nick Viall’s Season 21 of The Bachelor and was left heartbroken, but little did she know there was another man in the works for her, she just had to be patient.
Kevin, on the other hand, actually won Season 1 of The Bachelorette Canada and ended up proposing to Jasmine Lorimer. Sadly, the two split five months after their engagement.
Kevin and Ashley Laconetti met on The Bachelor Winter Games and were only together for a brief moment or two before Ashley ended up getting back together with Jared Haibon.
Luckily though, both Astrid and Kevin endured heartbreak for one reason: to ultimately find their way to each other in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, that was just the beginning because they did not end up leaving together! It’s crazy how much turbulence one man can create as he tries to find the love of his life.
The two reconnected after the show ended, and are now engaged. They just welcomed their first baby. It may have taken a few years, and many Bachelor spinoffs, but they finally did it.
5. Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour (Season 6)
Dylan’s love for Hannah was honest from the beginning. His patience and undeniable connection with her ultimately paid off, as the two are still together and partying into the new year happier than ever.
6. Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert (Season 6)
7. Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch (Season 7)
Kenny surprised the nation by walking down the paradise stairs in his birthday suit. One of the boldest Bachelor in Paradise arrivals, Kenny had the attention of more than one woman during Season 7, including Demi Burnett.
Mari and Kenny had a very strong connection in the beginning, but the age gap got in the way a little it seems. With 15 years between them, Mari wanted to explore the beach a little more and Kenny wanted to be exclusive.
It’s safe to say these two wanted the same things but just lacked the communication skills to get there. Enter Demi, a lot of Boom Boom Room drama, a dropped cake, and lots of crying.
Kenny and Mari found their way back to each other, and ended the season by eating food off of each other’s naked bodies and getting engaged! The next steps for this couple are moving in together and talking about wedding plans.
8. Serena Pitt and Grocery Store Joe (Season 7)
There were some dicey moments when Kendall came back on the beach. Luckily, both Joe and Serena handled the situation with grace and kindness. The newly engaged couple are navigating a relationship that crosses borders, Serena being from Toronto, Canada while Joe resides in Chicago, but they have plans to move in together this spring.
This power couple from Season 7 is happy as ever as they navigate short-term long-distance dating and before moving on to bigger and better things.
9. Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb (Season 7)
Noah entered Taysia’s season of The Bachelorette in week 4 and was eliminated in week 9. He was best known for sporting a mustache, and most adored when he shaved it off.
Contrary to his calm and collected demeanor on the beach, Noah actually stirred up quite the feud on Tayshia’s season but seemed to have mellowed out just in time to meet Abigail.
It was no secret Noah had eyes for Abigail for the entire Bachelor in Paradise season, but it was an incredible surprise when he broke things off with her at prom and ultimately left paradise alone.
They connected after filming and patched things up. Now, they are in love and committed to each other and all is right in the world again.
10. Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs (Season 7)
Becca is no beginner when it comes to The Bachelor franchise. She was a contestant on the 22nd Season of the Bachelor and actually got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. at the end of the show. Sadly, he decided to pursue the runner-up, Lauren Burnham instead.
Heartbroken and rejected, Becca became The Bachelorette on Season 14. Ultimately, she got engaged (again) to Garrett Yrigoyen at the end of the season, but it didn’t last (again). So low and behold Becca enters Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 as the first Bachelorette to join the cast and stirred the pot.
Her genuine smile and authentic front won the heart of Thomas, who rallied to leave paradise with her, regardless of whose feelings he hurt in the process. Sorry, Tammy Ly.
Unfortunately, like a few other couples on this list, the two broke up before filming ended and they were both devasted. But you know what they say? Time heals all wounds, and time was just what they needed to get back together. Their Instagrams are filled with romantic posts about each other doing everyday things, and can we just say it is so nice to see a happy ending (finally) for Becca!
11. Alana Milne and Chris Conran (Season 7)
Ultimately they both had good intentions — to find love — but they went about it the wrong way. There’s speculation that Chris and Alana were in communication before coming to paradise, which complicated their romance on set.
It was very obvious that they wanted to pursue each other as Chris left Jessenia Cruz for Alana as soon as she arrived. This caused a major uproar on the beach. So much so, that Alana and Chris felt like it was a toxic place and decided to leave — separately.
Even though Alana and Chris took separate exits from Bachelor in Paradise, they found their way back to each other after filming ended and have even moved in together. They didn’t make any friends in Paradise but at least they have each other.
12. Pieper James and Brendan Morais
That’s right, we saved the best for last, the biggest villains of Season 7. Bachelor fans were all very surprised by Brendan, who came off as very sweet and sincere with Tayshia on her season and quickly became a fan favorite.
Things changed in Paradise when he exposed an entirely new side. of himself. It was rumored before the season was filmed that Brendan Morais and Pieper James may have something going on but both denied that was the case. Even in Mexico, when Brendan was asked about a possible romance with Pieper, he definitely played it off as not being serious at all.
Demi Burnett showed interest in Brendan but ultimately was rejected as he pursued Natasha Parker. But he dropped Natasha like a rock as soon as Pieper stepped on the beach, reigniting those rumors that he and Pieper had been dating before Mexico and were just there for clout.
After some rocky rumors and backlash from their behavior on set, it was a little unlikely that they would make it through. And yet, here they are, killing it.
Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.