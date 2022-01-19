Love after Bachelor in Paradise: Here’s which couples are still together

Serena Pitt and Grocery Store Joe give each other the final rose on Season 7 of The Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

We love second chances, and you know what we love more than that? Bachelor in Paradise. It is the ultimate redemption getaway for broken-hearted Bachelor Nation cast members to hopefully fall in love once more – but this time to have it stick. After all, who doesn’t love relaxing on the beach with unlimited access to attractive singles, alcohol, and drama?

This time, contestants get to try again on their quest to find love. Set in Mexico, once you are chosen to go on a date, there are unlimited romantic possibilities, from horseback riding on the beach to zip-lining and even going to prom.

Bachelor in Paradise takes on a less stressful approach to dating; this time, there are a group of men and women who are looking to date each other and not just one person dating thirty other people.

You would think that everything is peachy in paradise, right? Well, not so much. You can have your mind set on the one person that you really want to walk down those stairs, but do they have eyes for you? Rejection is abundant in paradise, ladies may as well get their lashes done because nearly every episode, someone is crying to the camera.

As time moves forward, we are left with the nagging question: Can you really find love on Bachelor in Paradise?

With unbelievable schemes and ulterior motives like what happened with Pieper James and Brendan Morais, where they had allegedly met before filming and tried to play it off as if they were not already an item when they got on set, Bachelor in Paradise is ever buzzing with scandals.

Episodes almost always end off on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers on edge and itching for the next episode. But, what about after filming ends?

Many really want to know is who is still together after the cameras disappear. Do the couples that leave the show stay together? Can love continue after paradise? Here are all the Bachelor in Paradise couples that are still together today.

1. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert (Season 2)

Jade and Tanner met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise after being eliminated from Season 19 with Chris Soules and Season 11 with Kaitlyn Bristowe. The couple currently lives in Orange County, California, with 3 adorable kids and 2 dogs.

Jade has continued to stay in the public eye with her Mommies Tell All podcast, while Connor is happy being a family man. Jade and Tanner seem to have happily settled down after their time on-air and are still going strong.

2. Ashley Laconetti and Jared Haibon (Season 2/3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti Haibon (@ashley_iaconetti) Ashley and Jared met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. While it was love at first sight for Ashley, Jared could not say the same. Perhaps one of the most dramatic couples to ever leave the show and make it through together, many are surprised that this couple is still going strong. Although they didn’t leave Season 2 together, they stayed in touch.



They were reunited again in Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and didn’t leave together at the end of that season either! It was not until 2018 that Jared professed his love and they got together officially.



Their story goes to show that sometimes it is difficult to continue relationships after you leave the beach, and sometimes it takes time to figure out what you want. The couple now lives in Rhode Island, are happily married and baby makes 3.

3. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk (Season 4)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raven Gates Gottschalk (@ravennicolegates) Raven and Adam met on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and while they did leave the show together, they didn’t get engaged until a couple of years after their season. Following what works for them in the real world, waiting to get engaged seems to have paid off as they are happily married and just welcomed their first child.



Some could say these star-crossed lovers are somewhat of a Bachelor Nation power couple, as their love has often been praised in the media. They settled down in Dallas, Texas, where the two can be found walking their dog and learning the ropes of parenting with their first baby.

4. Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt (Season 5)

This love story takes a while to untangle. Astrid was eliminated from Nick Viall’s Season 21 of The Bachelor and was left heartbroken, but little did she know there was another man in the works for her, she just had to be patient.

Kevin, on the other hand, actually won Season 1 of The Bachelorette Canada and ended up proposing to Jasmine Lorimer. Sadly, the two split five months after their engagement.

Kevin and Ashley Laconetti met on The Bachelor Winter Games and were only together for a brief moment or two before Ashley ended up getting back together with Jared Haibon.

Luckily though, both Astrid and Kevin endured heartbreak for one reason: to ultimately find their way to each other in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, that was just the beginning because they did not end up leaving together! It’s crazy how much turbulence one man can create as he tries to find the love of his life.

The two reconnected after the show ended, and are now engaged. They just welcomed their first baby. It may have taken a few years, and many Bachelor spinoffs, but they finally did it.

5. Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour (Season 6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Barbour (@dylanbarbour) Hannah and Dylan found each other in Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Dylan won over America on Hannah B’s season of The Bachelorette and then continued on with his journey to find love on the Bachelor in Paradise.



Now, Dylan and Hannah had some ups and downs during their tropical getaway, that is for sure. Hannah was interested in Blake Horstmann and actually kissed him in front of Dylan more than a few times. Ultimately, it was hard to watch Dylan fawn over someone who was clearly interested in pursuing other options.

Dylan’s love for Hannah was honest from the beginning. His patience and undeniable connection with her ultimately paid off, as the two are still together and partying into the new year happier than ever.

6. Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert (Season 6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmillerkeyes) We all know Dean as the Bachelor alum who was famous for being a summer hottie who lives in his van. Caelynn Miller-Keyes, on the other hand, is known for being heartbroken by both Colton Underwood and Dean himself! Don’t worry, not unlike a lot of other couples that made it through paradise, these two just had some things to figure out before coming back together in love.



Caelynn and Dean met on the set of Season 6 and were solid for a few weeks before Dean actually broke it off. We weren’t surprised, he had major surfing bro vibes and flaunted the van life. But he came back for Caelynn and asked her to leave Paradise with him.



This couple is always on the go, they are happy to adventure through life hand in hand. They are not the most conventional Bachelor couple, but they are loved nonetheless.

7. Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch (Season 7)

Kenny surprised the nation by walking down the paradise stairs in his birthday suit. One of the boldest Bachelor in Paradise arrivals, Kenny had the attention of more than one woman during Season 7, including Demi Burnett.

Mari and Kenny had a very strong connection in the beginning, but the age gap got in the way a little it seems. With 15 years between them, Mari wanted to explore the beach a little more and Kenny wanted to be exclusive.

It’s safe to say these two wanted the same things but just lacked the communication skills to get there. Enter Demi, a lot of Boom Boom Room drama, a dropped cake, and lots of crying.

Kenny and Mari found their way back to each other, and ended the season by eating food off of each other’s naked bodies and getting engaged! The next steps for this couple are moving in together and talking about wedding plans.

8. Serena Pitt and Grocery Store Joe (Season 7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Amabile (@joeamabile1) Serena was a front-runner early on in Matt’s season of the Bachelor. She decided to eliminate herself, knowing that deep down she wasn’t his person.



Joe had a short-lived experience on Becca’s season, but boy did he make an impression on viewers as Grocery Store Joe. Joe came back swinging on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he left the show with Kendall Long. The two were madly in love, but obviously, the love didn’t last and they ended up breaking up after dealing with long-distance relationship troubles.



When Joe came to Paradise the second time, there was some trepidation because he was still feeling the heartbreak from the last time he was on the beach with Kendall. Thankfully, he and Serena hit it off.

There were some dicey moments when Kendall came back on the beach. Luckily, both Joe and Serena handled the situation with grace and kindness. The newly engaged couple are navigating a relationship that crosses borders, Serena being from Toronto, Canada while Joe resides in Chicago, but they have plans to move in together this spring.

This power couple from Season 7 is happy as ever as they navigate short-term long-distance dating and before moving on to bigger and better things.

9. Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb (Season 7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Heringer (@abigail_heringer) Perhaps one of the sweetest couples to ever leave paradise, Noah and Abigail are finally going strong and exclusive.



Abigail’s journey on Matt’s season of The Bachelor ended shockingly early, earlier than we all expected, actually, when Matt realized his heart was pulling him in other directions. From the beginning, she was shy, sweet and a sincere advocate for the hearing impaired community.

Noah entered Taysia’s season of The Bachelorette in week 4 and was eliminated in week 9. He was best known for sporting a mustache, and most adored when he shaved it off.

Contrary to his calm and collected demeanor on the beach, Noah actually stirred up quite the feud on Tayshia’s season but seemed to have mellowed out just in time to meet Abigail.

It was no secret Noah had eyes for Abigail for the entire Bachelor in Paradise season, but it was an incredible surprise when he broke things off with her at prom and ultimately left paradise alone.

They connected after filming and patched things up. Now, they are in love and committed to each other and all is right in the world again.

10. Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs (Season 7)

Becca is no beginner when it comes to The Bachelor franchise. She was a contestant on the 22nd Season of the Bachelor and actually got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. at the end of the show. Sadly, he decided to pursue the runner-up, Lauren Burnham instead.

Heartbroken and rejected, Becca became The Bachelorette on Season 14. Ultimately, she got engaged (again) to Garrett Yrigoyen at the end of the season, but it didn’t last (again). So low and behold Becca enters Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 as the first Bachelorette to join the cast and stirred the pot.

Her genuine smile and authentic front won the heart of Thomas, who rallied to leave paradise with her, regardless of whose feelings he hurt in the process. Sorry, Tammy Ly.

Unfortunately, like a few other couples on this list, the two broke up before filming ended and they were both devasted. But you know what they say? Time heals all wounds, and time was just what they needed to get back together. Their Instagrams are filled with romantic posts about each other doing everyday things, and can we just say it is so nice to see a happy ending (finally) for Becca!

11. Alana Milne and Chris Conran (Season 7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alana (@alanaamilne) Alana Milne had a very short appearance in Matt’s season of The Bachelor and for that reason, she was a bit of a wildcard pick for Bachelor in Paradise.



As a later arrival to Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, she had her eyes set on Chris Conran from the get-go. It’s a good thing Alana’s only priority was being with Chris because she did not make any friends on the beach.



Chris has a very similar Bachelorette history. He was eliminated early on from Tayshia’s season and came back to paradise ready for love, commitment, and, of course, drama.

Ultimately they both had good intentions — to find love — but they went about it the wrong way. There’s speculation that Chris and Alana were in communication before coming to paradise, which complicated their romance on set.

It was very obvious that they wanted to pursue each other as Chris left Jessenia Cruz for Alana as soon as she arrived. This caused a major uproar on the beach. So much so, that Alana and Chris felt like it was a toxic place and decided to leave — separately.

Even though Alana and Chris took separate exits from Bachelor in Paradise, they found their way back to each other after filming ended and have even moved in together. They didn’t make any friends in Paradise but at least they have each other.

12. Pieper James and Brendan Morais

That’s right, we saved the best for last, the biggest villains of Season 7. Bachelor fans were all very surprised by Brendan, who came off as very sweet and sincere with Tayshia on her season and quickly became a fan favorite.

Things changed in Paradise when he exposed an entirely new side. of himself. It was rumored before the season was filmed that Brendan Morais and Pieper James may have something going on but both denied that was the case. Even in Mexico, when Brendan was asked about a possible romance with Pieper, he definitely played it off as not being serious at all.

Demi Burnett showed interest in Brendan but ultimately was rejected as he pursued Natasha Parker. But he dropped Natasha like a rock as soon as Pieper stepped on the beach, reigniting those rumors that he and Pieper had been dating before Mexico and were just there for clout.

After some rocky rumors and backlash from their behavior on set, it was a little unlikely that they would make it through. And yet, here they are, killing it.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.