News Loren Brovarnik stylish in ripped jeans for mirror selfie

Loren Brovarnik is stylish in denim and a turtleneck top. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram Loren Brovarnik has been sharing various stylish outfits on social media, and even when she’s dressed down, she still makes a statement. The 90 Day Fiance star recently snapped a mirror selfie after getting dressed up for a casual day out.

Loren struck a pose in her bedroom with one hand in the pocket of her straight-leg jeans that featured a large ripped detail around the knee.

She paired the light-colored denim with a short-sleeved black and white striped top with a mock neck which she wore tucked in the front of her jeans.

She completed the outfit with brown leather flats with gold buckles and styled her hair in a messy ponytail with face-framing pieces in the front.

Loren had a hint of a smile on her face as she posed in her living room with the blinds closed behind her and the grey couch acting as her backdrop.

She posted the photo on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Ripped jeans and mock-necks. A memoir.”

Pic credit: @ lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is pretty in pink

That wasn’t the only ensemble the 90 Day Fiance star showed off over the weekend. One colorful attire caught our attention as well.

Loren was more dressed up in her second outfit as she added a bit of color this time around.

She rocked a pink denim jacket with a comfy black bodysuit, a crossbody bucket bag, and black hiking boots from Jack Rogers USA, who she tagged in the post.

Loren added a few pieces of silver jewelry and snapped a mirror selfie before heading out the door.

She even let her hair down in a stylish side part flowing down her shoulder for the day out.

Loren Brovarnik gets honest about her hair issues

The 90 Day Fiance star has been honest with her social media followers about her postpartum journey– even getting tearful in one post about not feeling okay.

However, Loren’s hair also suffered damage during her pregnancy, and she found a solution to help with the shedding and thinning. The mom-of-three recently promoted Nutrafol Postpartum on Instagram and noted that it has helped with her hair issues.

“I’ve said there are many things that women experience but don’t talk about – specifically hair thinning and shedding. I experienced it with all 3 babies,” wrote Loren.

“This time around I started taking @nutrafol postpartum to help with that! I’ve been taking it every day for a bit now and I’ve noticed my hair is not shedding as much!”

Loren shared a fresh-faced photo holding a bottle of Nutrafol with her hair styled in layers as she smiled for the picture.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.