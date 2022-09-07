90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Loren Brovarnik strikes a pose in comfy jumpsuit

Loren Brovarnik shows off her chic black romper. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik is all about comfort now that she’s heavily pregnant with her third child, and she recently sported a romper that was perfect for her growing baby bump.

The 90 Day Fiance star looked chic in the black outfit— a color she has been sporting a lot throughout her pregnancy.

Loren snapped several photos as she showed a few different angles in the ensemble worn over the weekend.

The reality TV personality is getting ready to welcome her third child with husband Alexei Brovarnik to complete their family.

The pair already have two young boys, Shai and Asher, and many think their final child will be a baby girl. However, the couple won’t find out the gender until they arrive, so it will be a surprise for us all.

Meanwhile, the expectant mom is not letting her style take a back seat just because she’s pregnant. Instead, she’s found ways to incorporate her baby bump into her fashionable outfits.

Loren Brovarnik wears a chic black romper

The 90 Day Fiance star got all dressed up for the day in a black romper, and she snapped a few photos to show off her outfit.

She wore a simple black one-piece made from comfortable bamboo-cotton fabric by the brand Smash + Tess.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Loren posed barefoot in her bedroom while wearing the sleeveless outfit with one hand in her pocket as she held her phone in the other hand to snap the photos.

The 34-year-old had her hair in a messy ponytail with a few face-framing pieces in front. To complete the casual ensemble, the expectant mom added a pair of stud earrings and a necklace.

Loren gave us a view of the outfit from the front and a side view in another image.

She captioned the post, “It’s Sunday but I’m feeling this ‘Tuesday romper’ and these selfies. ✨”

Loren Brovarnik stuns in black outfits during her pregnancy

This isn’t the first time that the 90 Day Fiance star has donned a black outfit during her pregnancy. We have seen several over the past few months.

One of our faves from the 34-year-old was a long black dress that she wore back in July with platform sandals and a stylish pair of sunglasses.

She also wore a black knit macrame dress for her appearance at the MTV Awards, where she and Alexei snagged the win for Best Reality Romance.

Most recently, Loren shared a trio of baby bump photos, and once again, she opted for black to show off her latest pregnancy.

This time she wore a black wrap dress with a belted waist as she proudly displayed her eight-month baby bump.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.