Loren Brovarnik shares selfie with ‘new bags’ under her eyes

Loren Brovarnik pointed out “new bags” under her eyes. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik just gave birth to her daughter Ariel on September 9 and has been candid about her experiences as a new mom again.

This is Loren’s third child with her Israeli/Ukrainian husband Alexei Brovarnik, making her a mom to three under three.

In a recent Instagram Story post, Loren got real with fans about how she thinks she looks by remarking that she has “new bags” under her eyes.

In the selfie, Loren had her hair up in a messy bun on the top of her head, held together with a scrunchie.

There was a filter over the photo where Loren had a small closed-mouth smile and did not appear to be wearing any makeup.

The area under her eyes looked a little darker than the rest of her complexion, but that part of her face was apparently very noticeable to Loren, who remarked, “And new bags under my eyes [double hand raise emojis].”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik has been struggling postpartum

In her effort to be real with 90 Day Fiance fans, Loren has opened up several times since the birth of her daughter about how she has been feeling.

Loren recently shared a video of herself crying and explained what made her so emotional.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said that she was looking through old photos of her sons Shai and Asher, which sparked her crying episode. Furthermore, she revealed that her postpartum depression was “10x harder” with Ariel than with the boys, but she wasn’t sure why.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have their own 90 Day Fiance spinoff

Loren and Alex have been popular enough 90 Day alums that they were given their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan also got their own After the 90 Days spinoff that aired after Loren and Alex’s.

In any case, during Season 1, Loren’s second pregnancy was highlighted as well as her son Asher’s time in the NICU.

The Brovarnik family struggles were also a main storyline, as Loren and her family were mad at Alex for taking a week-long trip back to Israel to attend a wedding while Loren was pregnant.

Both After the 90 Days shows have been renewed for a second season, but there is no premiere date yet.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.