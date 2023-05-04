Loren Brovarnik refuses to let a broken toe stop her from going to ‘girls’ night’

Loren Brovarnik is a mom of three so when it’s time to leave the kids and hang out with her adult friends nothing’s going to stop her, not even a broken toe.

The 90 Day Fiance star suffered the injury after tripping over her husband Alexei’s sneakers.

However, if this was Alexei’s carefully-orchestrated plan to keep his wife from going to her girls’ night out, he’ll have to try again, because nothing is getting in the way of that.

The TLC personality took to social media yesterday after posting a workout video online.

It seemed quite odd that she was working out in the gym while wearing sandals, so she later explained that her toe was broken, which means wearing sneakers simply wasn’t an option.

Meanwhile, the only thing Loren is concerned about right now is whether or not she can still wear high heels for the shindig.

Loren Brovarnik is ready for girls’ night out even with a broken toe

Loren Brovarnik is one toe down, but with nine others still intact why worry, right?

The 34-year-old has been sharing updates on social media since the incident happened, and at one point she described the condition of her toe, saying “It’s like purple and blue and it really hurts and I can’t bend it.”

However, that little incident won’t put a damper on Loren’s plans. Her biggest dilemma is trying to work her already planned outfit around the injury. What goes well with a broken toe? purple and blue maybe?

“All I know is that I have a girls’ night tomorrow and I’m really concerned on how I’m gonna wear heels because if not, then I have to change my entire outfit.”

Meanwhile, Loren needed the help of her 1.4 million followers to make her decision. She added a question in her post, asking if she should “Suck it up and wear the heels” or opt for a “Complete outfit change.” What do you think?

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik blames Alexei for her broken toe

Meanwhile the culprit at the center of what we’ve officially dubbed “broken toe gate” is Loren’s husband Alexei–you know what they say, it’s always someone closest to you.

However, despite being the first and only suspect, he’s not taking the blame for any of this.

After Loren told her followers, “I tripped over Alex’s sneaker, that’s what caused my toe to break,” he quickly issued a response.

“Sorry honey but how do you break a toe from hitting a Nike sneaker 🤔 it’s not a brick wall,” reasoned Alexei.

Well, that certainly threw a wrench in our first theory. We think he’s innocent, what say you?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.