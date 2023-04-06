90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik showed off her fashion flair and recent weight loss in her latest try-on.

Loren is always happy to share her fashion finds with her millions of fans and followers.

In a recent Instagram Story, Loren posed in an LBD and plugged her latest collaboration with the women’s footwear brand Jack Rogers.

Loren posed from inside her Florida bedroom, with plentiful natural light filling the room, making for the perfect selfie opportunity.

The TLC star rocked a black sleeveless tunic-style dress highlighting her shapely legs and trim waistline. She wore her brunette hair in a high, wavy ponytail and added an evil-eye necklace and some silver hoops to dress up her look.

Loren wore a pair of black Jack Rogers heeled slide sandals with ivory-colored straps to elevate her ensemble. Her minimal makeup showcased her natural beauty, and she added a pop of color with her hot pink nail color as she struck a fashionable pose.

She captioned the image, “@jackrogersusa for the win!” and added a link for her 1.4 million Instagram followers to receive a 20 percent discount on her sandals.

Loren opted for the Callie Buckle Slide sandals in black. They’re also available in the color Luggage, featuring a taupe linen look.

The sandals feature a two-inch block heel, making them stylish and comfortable, and are designed with either kid suede and leather or woven raffia and leather, along with the Jack Rogers signature buckle. The shoe comes in women’s sizes 5 through 11 and retails for $148 at JackRogersUSA.com.

Loren recently paired with Jack Rogers to launch her line of flat sandals from the brand, The Jack Rogers x Loren Brovarnik Capsule Collection. Loren’s collaborative effort includes Jack Roger’s Platinum Cove Tubular and Jacks Rope sandals.

With millions of followers on social media — thanks in part to her popularity from 90 Day Fiance and several spinoffs, including Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days — Loren is booked and busy as an influencer.

Loren partnered with Jolie Stitchery and Elan

Some of her most recent partnerships and promotions include Jolie Stitchery and Elan. Jolie Stitchery offers handmade, customizable accessories such as handbags, headbands, and scrunchies.

Elan is a women’s fashion brand founded in 1991. The company says it caters to “the active fashionista who’s fueled as much with ambition as she is by adventure” and sells a wide variety of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, matching sets, resort wear, and jewelry.

In another recent Instagram Story, Loren told her followers they could receive 10 percent off their orders from Jolie Stitchery if they DM the brand and tell the owner that Loren sent them.

In addition, Loren’s followers can receive 20 percent off their orders at ShopElan.com if they use her code, Loren20.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.