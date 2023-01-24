Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s fans think baby no. 4 is coming soon — Here’s why

Will Loren and Alexei Brovarnik be expecting a fourth child soon? 90 Day Fiance fans think so.

Loren and Alexei are already parents to three kids under 3 years old — they share a son Shai, 2, a son Asher, 1, and a daughter Ariel, 4 months.

The fan-favorite couple recently enjoyed a Mexican getaway sans kids, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Loren and Alexei soaked up the sun south of the border, enjoying each other’s company, and getting some much-needed R&R.

Following their return to the States, Loren shared a carousel post on Instagram recounting her and Alexei’s vacation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the snaps, the photogenic couple posed for some selfies while sunbathing, enjoying a boat ride, and in the elevator before heading out for the night.

“It’s been fun. ☀️ 🇲🇽,” Loren captioned the post.

The post received more than 50,000 likes and over 800 comments, with many of Loren’s fans and followers gushing over her and Alexei’s tanned and toned beach bodies.

90 Day Fiance fans think Loren and Alexei Brovarnik will make pregnancy announcement soon

There were quite a few fans, however, who felt that Loren and Alexei going away together for a solo trip to Mexico could only mean one thing: they’ll be expecting another baby soon.

“In 8 weeks we will hear about baby Bro #4,” read one comment, while another follower wrote, “yall gonna come back with baby #4.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“Gonna see a baby#4 coming soon,” wrote another follower, with another penning, “You look so good !!! Baby #4 ???!!! Lol.”

Loren and Alexei disagree about expanding their family

On Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Alexei has been vocal about his desire to have a large family. If it were up to him, they would keep having kids.

However, Loren isn’t so keen on the idea. Loren’s pregnancies have been high-risk due to not having a functioning cervix and, therefore, requiring a cervical cerclage. Although cervical cerclages can often prevent premature births, all three of Loren’s children were born prematurely and spent some time in the NICU.

Currently, on Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren’s third pregnancy with daughter Ariel is playing out, although the infant was born in September 2022.

Loren hasn’t shared many details about Ariel’s stay in the NICU, but that could be because the details will play out this season on After the 90 Days.

Only time will tell if Alexei gets his way and they expand their family or if Loren sticks to her guns and convinces Alexei that their family is complete.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.