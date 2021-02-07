Lolo Jones celebrates winning World Championship: The Challenge castmates, sports stars react

Olympic athlete Lolo Jones in a daily mission on The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

Lolo Jones may not have won on The Challenge yet, but she recently captured what is likely a much more meaningful championship.

The Double Agents rookie and her fellow USA bobsledding teammate captured a World Championship, and Lolo is proudly enjoying her moment.

The recent achievement also brought forth many of The Challenge cast from past and present along with other stars to celebrate Lolo’s accomplishment.

Lolo Jones celebrates championship in Germany

On Saturday, Lolo Jones achieved her first-ever world championship in an Olympic program bobsled event. According to an SI report, this win came 13 years after winning her first world championship ever, in 60-meter hurdles.

For the latest victory, the 38-year-old and her teammate Kaillie Humphries won first-place in a two-woman bobsled race in Altenberg, Germany, with the home country finishing second.

In celebration of the achievement, The Challenge: Double Agents star took to Instagram to share a photo of her and a teammate as they showed off their medals, raised the American flag, and proudly help up their trophy.

“❗️❗️❗️❗️ WE DID IT 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @kailliehumphries WORLD CHAMPS 🏆” Lolo wrote in her caption.

The post brought in over 34,000 Likes and 1,000-plus comments, including many from stars from The Challenge.

“LETS F***** GOOOOOOO!!!!! Congratulations champ! 🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote Double Agents castmate Kaycee Clark.

“Wooooooo🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 ” Ashley Mitchell wrote in a comment on the post.

Former Big Brother and Challenge star Paulie Calafiore dropped by as well. He’s also been training to compete in the Winter Olympics in bobsledding and showed his support.

“Bad*ss Lolo!” Paulie wrote.

In addition to Double Agents star Josh Martinez leaving a comment, so did actor Antonio Sabato Jr., WWE’s Natalya Neidhart, former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie, and former NFL players Donte Stallworth and Donald Driver.

Challenge stars react on Lolo’s IG post after win

In a separate post about her accomplishment, Lolo seemingly fired back at her critics and haters who may have said she’d never win. She also provided a message of inspiration for others.

“11 years since my last World champs medal. 11 years of hate,” Lolo said after listing off things her critics may have said about her, including “old” and “washed up.”

“Ignore them all. Keep grinding,” she finished the IG post’s caption with.

“LET THEM KNOW LOLO 🗣‼️” Double Agents castmate Fessy Shafaat wrote.

“So f*****g amazing. Letttsss f*****g gooo,” wrote castmate Kaycee Clark.

“Proud of you Lo,” wrote The Challenge’s Nany Gonzalez.

“Wow!!” Double Agents rookie Gabby Allen commented, along with heart emojis.

Cory Wharton commented with several applauding hands emojis to congratulate his castmate on her win.

In addition, singer Demi Lovato dropped by.

“YESSS LOLO!!!!” the actress and singer commented.

While Lolo Jones is currently competing on MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents to win some major prize money, a bigger prize is in her sights with the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The USA team is expected to contend for gold in Beijing, and Lolo will have plenty of friends, fans, and castmates rooting her on.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.