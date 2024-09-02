Liz Woods accused of Photoshopping thinner-than-ever photo

Since breaking it off with Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods looks more trim than ever.

The 90 Day Fiance star has transformed her physique since her split, and her fans are taking notice.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Liz caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers when she shared a photo back in April, showing off her slimmed-down figure.

In the photo, Liz ate some strawberries and posed in a sunflower field as she visited a strawberry patch.

Liz’s fans took notice of her transformation, pointing out that she has “gained her glow back” since kicking Big Ed to the curb.

It appears that Liz has lost even more weight since April. So much so that 90 Day Fiance viewers think she might be altering photos to make herself appear even skinnier.

On Reddit, a 90 Day Fiance fan uploaded a recent photo of Liz posing alongside her boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga, looking incredibly thin.

The couple posed outside a stadium as they attended a Jelly Roll concert.

Liz wore a pink crop top paired with black pants and matching cowgirl boots in the snap, looking as slender as ever.

Liz’s thin appearance shocks 90 Day Fiance fans who accuse her of Photoshopping her pics

The caption of the post asked whether Liz has been editing her photos or if she’s “actually that thin.”

“Look at her leg,” the Redditor pointed out.

In the comments section of the post, others chimed in, accusing Liz of digitally altering her photo.

One such critic assumed that Liz “distorted” the photo because she has a “distorted” view of herself.

“Being with [Big Ed] can’t have helped,” they added.

Another Redditor questioned why Liz would edit her “butt and leg area” in the pic.

Pic credit: u/Party_Morning_960/Reddit

u/GenXQuietQuitter88 noted that after seeing Liz in person recently, it was evident that she has actually lost a “ton of weight.”

“The change is super noticeable especially her face,” they shared.

Other commenters defended Liz, with one stating that we shouldn’t jump to conclusions.

“People lose weight and look weird for a lot of reasons,” they wrote, adding that they think Liz’s weight loss is a result of being depressed because she’s not over her ex and is “hiding it by going out with a rebound.”

Pic credit: u/Party_Morning_960/Reddit

u/EmberMoon1929 shared that Liz posted a recent Instagram Story, including before-and-after photos of herself and explaining how she dropped the weight.

Liz explains how she lost weight

Liz told an Instagram follower that she was taking antidepressants, which caused her to gain weight. So apparently, once Liz stopped the medication, and changed her diet and exercise, she dropped weight.

As it turns out, that was the case.

As Liz explained in a comment to an Instagram follower in her April 2024 post, lifestyle changes accounted for her recent weight loss.

Liz explained to a fan how she lost weight. Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

“I was [taking] antidepressants that made me gain a ton of weight. Once I stopped taking them, I started doing a lot of cardio,” Liz wrote.

She added, “I like running and I’ll also watch Netflix shows on my elliptical and try to only watch shows while doing simple cardio.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.