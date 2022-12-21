Little People, Big World viewers slam Tori and Zach Roloff’s ‘messy’ house

Tori and Zach pose for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

Little People, Big World viewers think Tori and Zach Roloff could use a visit from The Cleaning Fairy.

Of Amy and Matt Roloff’s four children, Zach is the only one who still films for the hit TLC show. Zach’s twin brother Jeremy, his younger brother Jacob, and his sister Molly have all chosen to step away from filming reality TV.

Zach, 32, and his wife Tori, 31, along with their kids Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 7 months, still share their personal lives with TLC’s cameras.

Along with that comes plenty of unsolicited advice from LPBW viewers, who notice every little detail of their lives, which they’ve chosen to share with millions of viewers.

Following the most recent episode of LPBW, titled It’s Time For Plan B, fans of the show took to Twitter to talk about the Roloff family.

Many commented on the feud among the family and the drama that has ensued, but others were focused on something entirely different: how messy Tori and Zach’s home is.

Little People, Big World viewers call out Tori and Zach Roloff for their ‘messy’ home

One LPBW viewer who was paying attention to Zach and Tori’s tidiness tweeted, “Zach and Tori’s house is very messy!! They are clearly sleep-deprived!”

Others chimed in, agreeing with the comment. Noting how messy Amy and Matt’s home was when they were still married and living in the farmhouse, another viewer replied, “[Zach] lived this way growing up. The house was always a mess.”

Pic credit: @cb_yellowjacket/@centuryj25/@mrrhyne68/Twitter

Another critic called Tori and Zach “lazy and slobs” and said their house looks like a “trash heap,” pointing out there is no excuse for them to have a messy home since neither of them works full-time other than filming for LPBW.

One of Tori’s critics wrote that she needs to put her “hateful/controlling energy she has into cleaning that nasty house…”

Pic credit: @DianeBolden9/@ColaCity1/Twitter

“[Zach] and Tori are slobs. See that kitchen?” wrote another LPBW viewer who questioned whether they would have been capable of running the farm, once a dream of theirs.

Zach and Tori are raising their family in Battle Ground, Washington

Zach and Tori threw their hats in the ring to purchase the north side of the farm, which includes the Roloff family farmhouse where Amy and Matt raised their four kids. However, negotiations fell through and forever altered the relationships between Zach and Tori and Matt and Caryn.

During Tuesday’s episode, Tori expressed that she wished the farm would just “disappear” in the hopes that not having it “dangled” over their heads would resolve some of the Roloff family conflicts. Zach chose not to participate in this year’s pumpkin season at Roloff Farms, and Tori said the farm is no longer a place of joy for her.

After farm negotiations fell through, Tori and Zach moved their family of five to Battle Ground, Washington, an hour-and-a-half drive from Hillsboro, Oregon where the rest of the Roloffs reside.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.