Little People, Big World Season 23 premiere date — Everything you need to know

Little People, Big World is returning next month to TLC for Season 23.

The Roloff family’s story continues as they head into their 16th year on the air with 10 new episodes.

Starting in May, LPBW viewers can catch up with the Roloffs and find out what’s changed since last season.

During Season 22, LPBW fans watched Amy tie the knot with Chris, Tori and Zach suffer a devastating miscarriage, and Matt and Caryn work out their living arrangements as a couple.

The family has some big challenges to face this season, in what’s being slated as a “new and very different chapter.”

Following their divorce in 2016, Amy and Matt have continually worked on their co-parenting relationship as exes. In Season 23, Matt and Amy build their friendship after divorce as their significant others, Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek, tag along.

A surprising vacation is in store for the couples when Amy and Chris join Matt and Caryn for a trip to Arizona.

As most LPBW fans know, Caryn and Matt’s happy place is in Arizona. They own a vacation home there which they frequently visit.

Tense decisions at Roloff Farms

Season 23 promises a “heated farm negotiation” involving Zach and Tori, Zach’s dad Matt, and his girlfriend, Caryn.

Negotiations don’t go the way Zach and Tori had hoped, so they part ways with the farm and head to their new digs in Washington.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Zach and Tori left their home in Oregon and moved several hours farther north.

In October 2021, Zach and Tori confirmed their move. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!” Tori wrote in an Instagram post. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in… WASHINGTON!”

Matt, the Roloff family patriarch, makes a decision that could potentially change the family and the farm forever.

Matt has invested a lot of time and money into Roloff Farms, so it’s likely he wants to keep it in the family. Could passing the farm onto someone other than a family member be the life-changing decision Matt makes?

Be sure to tune in next month and see what the Roloffs are up to in this new season of their lives.

Little People, Big World returns on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.