Listen to Elizabeth Potthast cover an iconic Patsy Cline song

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast continues to share her singing skills with fans of the show.

After a clip of her singing a lullaby to her daughter surfaced online, viewers of the show have been sharing their thoughts on Elizabeth’s vocal abilities.

During the season premiere of Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth revealed that she is taking steps to jumpstart her singing career.

As she and her husband build their dream home, they are dedicating a room to become her studio so that she can rehearse and record her own music.

Although fans seem to be skeptical to believe that she has what it takes to be a singer, it’s not stopping Elizabeth from sharing more clips of her singing online.

Amid the criticism she’s received, Elizabeth decided to post a video of herself singing a cover of an iconic country song, potentially proving that her talent is real.

Elizabeth Potthast covers popular Patsy Cline song

Elizabeth’s post on Instagram shows her singing Blue by Patsy Cline. The song was later covered by LeAnn Rimes in the 90’s and became one of her most popular songs.

In her video, Elizabeth’s voice is audible as she stars in her own impromptu music video. Her husband, Andrei, is also featured in the video and the two show their affection for one another as the music plays.

Elizabeth captioned her post, saying, “A cover I did recently. One of my all time favorites. More to come.”

It appears that launching her singing career is something Elizabeth is serious about despite the hesitations from family and friends.

She revealed she hopes to focus on singing nursery rhymes before possibly venturing into other styles and genres. Elizabeth feels that singing can help relieve some of her stress and be a positive career move for her.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are making big moves

Elizabeth and Andrei have major changes happening in their lives that will play out during this season of Happily Ever After?

The two are building a new home they hope to live in for a long time. They are also expecting a baby later this year, which will soon make them a family of four.

Elizabeth is still working for her dad’s company but hopes to pursue other career options with the support of Andrei. Although her dad is not quite on board with her musical ambitions, Elizabeth hopes to prove him wrong with her success.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.