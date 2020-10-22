Lisa Rinna is nominated for a People’s Choice Award — Here’s how to vote for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star

Lisa Rinna may have received a ton of backlash from Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she must be doing something right because she just got nominated for a People’s Choice Award!

Say what you want about Rinna, but whether you love or hate her, you can’t deny that she makes good TV.

And now, her efforts are being rewarded.

We have all the details about the prestigious nod and how you can vote for the Beverly Hills alum.

Lisa Rinna nominated along with other Bravo alums

The 57-year-old has been nominated for Reality TV Star of 2020, and she’s in good company among other two other Bravo alums.

Lisa is not the only housewife vying for the title- she’ll have to beat out Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burrus and Porsha Williams.

Furthermore, other reality TV heavyweights such as Kourtney and Kim Kardashian from Keeping up with the Kardashians, TLC stars Darcey and Stacey Silva, and Queer Eye alums Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness are all nominated in that category.

However, Lisa takes the honor as the only cast member from the Beverly Hills franchise to snag a PCA nomination.

How can you vote for Lisa?

The annual People’s Choice Awards recognizes prominent figures in music, movies, TV and pop culture.

It’s definitely an award worth the bragging rights. And if you want Lisa Rinna to snag the honor, you can vote for her in several ways.

One is to visit the official People’s Choice Awards website where you’ll see the list of nominees.

You’ll need to register and log in using your Facebook account or your email address. Under Lisa Rinna’s name, click the “Vote” button. Each account is permitted 25 votes per day until the deadline.

You can also cast your vote for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star via Twitter.

Just tweet that you are “Voting for #LisaRinna for #TheRealityTVStar at #PCAs.” In order for your tweet to count as an official vote, you must use the nominee hashtags.

Voting officially ends on October 23, so you still have a bit more time to cast your votes for the Beverly Hills housewife.

The People’s Choice Awards will air on November 16, at 9/8c, on E!

Do you think RHOBH star Lisa Rinna should take home the prize?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.