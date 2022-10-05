Lisa Rinna goes wild with RHOBH reunion look

Lisa gets her glam on for the RHOBH reunion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna goes wild with her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion look as the highly anticipated event nears.

It’s been one roller coaster ride of a season on RHOBH, especially for Lisa.

First, Lisa lost her mother, Lois, a month into filming the season.

Then she was front and center for Kathy Hilton’s meltdown in Aspen.

As the season comes to a close, the ladies are gearing up for the reunion show to hit Bravo airwaves next week.

The cast has been teasing the event, which includes showing off their fashion choices, and Lisa was no exception.

Lisa Rinna shows off The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion look

Taking to her Instagram Story, Lisa revealed her outfit of choice for the RHOBH Season 12 reunion show.

Although she didn’t give a full-length view, Lisa did reveal she opted for long hair for the cast chat. Her blondish/brown locks were parted straight down the middle and was likely a wig as RHOBH fans know Lisa sports short hair.

Lisa wore a leopard print outfit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps that showed off her tanned arms.

The former soap opera star donned a cross neckless that was accompanied by several other choker necklaces. She went for full glam makeup to complete her look.

“Season 12” was written on the image, which also had her tagging @scottkinghair for her hair and @elienmaalouf for her makeup.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion outfits

Ahead of the Season 12 finale, the looks for the reunion were revealed with the Instagram account @ bravo_after_thoughts_ who shared them all.

The Instagram post gave a better look at Lisa’s outfit, which turned out to be a form-fitting dress. In the photo, Lisa was posed against a mirror, so a side back view of the dress was also revealed.

As for the rest of the cast, Garcelle Beauvais went for a short black mini-dress and high black boots. Kyle Richards chose a pink holographic long-sleeve dress with a high slit.

Sutton Stracke went for a long-sleeved hot pink mini dress. Dorit Kemsley opted for a short blue dress with only one shoulder.

Crystal Kung Minkoff chose a long yellow dress with sleeves and a high slit. Erika Jayne went for a blue sequin mini-dress with long sleeves and a cut-out over her chest.

Rounding out the group was Kathy Hilton, who opted for a shiny pink dress.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion is almost here. Lisa Rinna and the rest of the cast brought their fashion A-game for what will likely be another explosive reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.