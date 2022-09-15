Erika Jayne teases ‘tough’ Season 12 RHOBH reunion, reveals what didn’t happen this time around

Erika Jayne dishes on the Season 12 reunion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/Admedia

Erika Jayne opened up about the recently filmed Season 12 reunion and confessed it was a tough one.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said something happened or didn’t happen after filming, proving that there is tension among the women.

Things are still playing out on the show with a few more episodes left to go before the season ends. Last night a tense moment played out between Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton which will lead to an explosive moment between them.

Erika also hinted at the faceoff between Kyle and Kathy at the reunion and based on what she said, it’s clear that things didn’t end well between them.

After the actress snubbed her tequila brand in the latest episode, things are not great between Kathy and Lisa Rinna either.

Lisa was also the one who told Kyle about the nasty things Kathy said about her during a heated rant which will play out next week. Let’s just say the women have a lot to hash out!

Erika Jayne dishes on the ‘tough’ RHOBH reunion

Erika Jayne was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and she shared her thoughts on the reunion.

“It was a lot. I mean it was really trying and it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us,” confessed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, referring to Kyle and Kathy’s fractured relationship.

“I don’t know how you felt about it,” said Erika to Andy. “It was tough. It was tough.”

She also pointed out something that was a tell-tale sign that all is not well between the RHOBH cast.

RHOBH cast didn’t hug or take photos after the reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed that the cast is fractured from everything that went down during Season 12.

Erika is at odds with some of her castmates including Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Minkoff, as they continue to question her role in Tom Girardi’s alleged crimes. However, some of the Fox Force Five are at odds as well this season.

Erika and Kyle had an explosive argument in Aspen as the XXPEN$IVE singer refused to show compassion for any of the victims in Tom Girardi’s legal cases. Last night the OG and Dorit Kemsley had a falling out as well, and it seems the tight-knit clique didn’t come to much of a resolution at the reunion.

“I will say this! You know, none of us took a cast picture and none of us hugged each other as we walked off,” said Erika while on WWHL.

“Yeah there was no cast picture and that was a first,” noted Andy Cohen who said he didn’t push for it to happen.

“I think when you see, you will see why,” shared Andy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.