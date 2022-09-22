Lesley Beador says marriage is back on after David Beador filed for divorce

David Beador has changed his mind about divorcing his second wife, Lesley. Pic credit: @lesleybeador/Instagram

It was announced over the weekend that David Beador had filed for divorce from his wife, Lesley Cook Beador, after only about two years of marriage.

Now Lesley has taken to Instagram to reveal that David has changed his mind and that he had requested a dismissal of his filing a few days ago, seemingly after the news was found out about the split.

Lesley posted on Wednesday a photo of the two in happier times with the caption, “My husband filed a request for a dismissal a few days ago. Now back to your regular scheduled programming.” She also tagged her account name on the photo.

She also posted another photo in her Instagram stories with the same text and tagged her account name in three separate areas.

There is no solid evidence that David has withdrawn his petition aside from Lesley’s claim, and David has not commented on this issue at all and is not on social media.

In court documents, David listed the ever-popular irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, and he filed the paperwork on September 15, 23 months to the date that they married.

Pic credit: @lesleybeador/Instagram

David Beador filed for divorce from Lesley Cook one week ago

David and Lesley began dating in January 2018, only a few months after David split from his ex-wife and Real Housewife of Orange County, Shannon Beador. They became engaged in January 2020 after two years of dating.

Lesley, 38, and David, 57, married in October 2020, when Lesley was five months pregnant with their daughter, Anna Love. David is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their child.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @lesleybeador/Instagram

It was also reported at the time that David had a prenuptial agreement to protect his assets, including the two homes he owns in Orange County and Park City, Utah.

Until Lesley’s post, neither she nor David had commented on the impending divorce.

David and Shannon Beador were officially divorced in 2019

Although Shannon filed for divorce in 2017, their legal battles dragged on in court for almost two years. Their divorce was officially granted in April 2019.

The pair’s rough marriage played out over her first seasons on RHOC, revealing that David had an affair while they were married. Although Shannon tried to move past the infidelity, it was too much for her, and she later admitted that she stayed in the marriage much longer than she should have because of the show.

Shannon found love again with John Janssen, who has been featured on the show for two seasons. They are not engaged or living together, but the couple seems very happy and committed to each other.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.