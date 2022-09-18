David Beador files for divorce from Lesley Cook

David Beador has filed for divorce from his wife, Lesley. Pic credit: @lesleybeador/Instagram

There is breaking news in the world of Real Housewives, as David Beador, ex-husband of the Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, files for divorce from his second wife.

Lesley Cook, 38, and David Beador, 57, married in October of 2020, after getting engaged in January of 2020. He proposed to Lesley nine months after he and Shannon reached a divorce settlement. They had been dating since January 2018, not long after David and Shannon split.

In court documents, David listed the broad reason of irreconcilable differences as the reason for their spilt, and he filed the paperwork 23 months to the day that they married.

The couple share one daughter, Anna Love Beador, who was born four months after they married. David is asking for joint physical and legal custody of Anna Love.

According to reports, David has an iron-clad perceptual agreement, which protects his many assets, including two homes in Orange County and Park City, Utah.

Neither David or Lesley have commented publicly on this split. Lesley still has pictures of David on her Instagram and her name is still listed as Lesley Beador.

David and Lesley made headlines in 2019 with a risque photoshoot

In a moment that Bravo chief and Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen, called Jackhole of the Day, Lesley posted a series of photos on Instagram where she and David were nearly nude in the woods.

Tonight's Jackhole goes to… one of the worst thirst-traps ever seen. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/UZMqD1gqfG Sign up for our newsletter! November 6, 2019

Shannon later claimed that the daughters she shares with David found out about the photos when they were in school and were “horrified.” Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18, were allegedly horrified at the PDA their dad and future step-mom documented.

David said he remembers it much differently, saying that he and his daughters all laughed about it. He also claimed that Shannon was just jealous, proving that Shannon and David would never agree, no matter the subject.

Shannon and David Beador divorced after 17 years of marriage

Shannon filed for divorce from David in September 2017, after being married to him for 17 years. Their divorce was finally settled after many court battles in April 2019.

Shannon later admitted that she stayed in her marriage longer than she should have because of the show, even after discovering that David had an affair. RHOC documented the work that Shannon put in to fixing her marriage, only to finally pull the plug years later.

Shannon is now dating John Janssen, and he has been featured on RHOC for two seasons, and the couple seem very happy!

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.