Leah Messer’s sister Victoria marries Royer Rodriguez after years apart, ceremony filmed for Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s sister Victoria recently married her youngest child’s father, Royer Rodriguez, after years of waiting for him to come to America.

Most Teen Mom 2 viewers are aware of who Victoria Messer is, as she’s appeared alongside her sister Leah Messer in quite a few episodes, including last season when Leah explained to her sister that she found a lump on her breast.

Victoria met Royer during a trip to Costa Rica in 2019 with Leah and her BFF and Teen Mom 2 castmate, Kail Lowry, where Royer was the girls’ rafting guide.

Victoria Messer ties the knot with Royer Rodriguez

The mom of three announced on Instagram that she and Royer tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony after years of waiting.

“It’s finally official 4L ♾,” Victoria captioned her post. “I can’t thank everyone enough that has supported and believed in us throughout this process and as we continue moving forward. My family is forever grateful & we look forward to an even bigger ceremony in the future. 🙏🏼❤️🍾”

Victoria’s pics showed herself, Royer, and their son, Cai, in several different poses with the judge, Royer’s attorney, Leah and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, and Leah and Victoria’s mom, Dawn Spears.

Teen Mom 2 camera crews also attended the ceremony, which was filmed and will likely be featured on Teen Mom 2 next season.

Victoria sported a black, form-fitting dress while her husband Royer donned a sweater, jeans, and boots for their big day.

Royer came to the U.S. last month after a long legal process, like a scene straight out of 90 Day Fiance. Leah agreed to be Royer’s sponsor, which means she’s legally responsible for him for the next 10 years.

This is Victoria’s third marriage. Both Victoria and Royer have children from previous relationships in addition to their son Cai. Victoria shares two daughters between her two ex-husbands and Royer has two sons from two previous relationships.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and boyfriend Jaylan congratulate Victoria and Royer

Leah Messer was sure to wish her sister Victoria and her new husband Royer congratulations in the comments section.

“Congratulations sis! 🍾🥂, ” Leah wrote. “You deserve this happiness and so much more. I love to see it. Ily 🙏🏼❤️”

Leah’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, also congratulated the newly married couple.

“Congrats, family!! All love and happiness! 🙏🏾❤️🤙🏾” Jaylan commented.

Best of luck to Victoria, Royer, and their son Cai as they embark on their new lives, finally together as a family.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.