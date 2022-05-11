Leah Messer’s latest message has Teen Mom 2 viewers wondering if she’s quitting the show

Is Leah leaving Teen Mom 2? Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer shared a message with her fans that has Teen Mom 2 viewers wondering if she’s leaving the show.

For the past 11 years, Leah has shared her personal life with MTV cameras and Teen Mom 2 viewers.

Fans have watched Leah go through two failed marriages, raise her three daughters, Aliannah, Aleeah, and Adalynn, and battle drug addiction, all as a teenager.

This week marked the Season 11 finale of Teen Mom 2, and ahead of the episode, Leah took to her Instagram Stories.

Leah Messer expresses gratitude to Teen Mom 2

Sharing a screenshot of herself during one of her segments, Leah told her 2.8 million Instagram followers, “I’ll forever be grateful for the memories, experiences, lessons, opportunities, and friends/coworkers that have become family over the years. #TeenMom2 🙏❤”

Many Teen Mom 2 fans took Leah’s message to mean that she’s leaving the franchise. Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared a screenshot of Leah’s Instagram Story, where Teen Mom 2 viewers reacted to her message.

Teen Mom 2 viewers question whether Leah is quitting the show

One Teen Mom 2 viewer wouldn’t be upset if Leah was ending her time on the show and commented, “I hope Leah is leaving. Her story line is soooo boring.”

Another viewer felt Leah was just thanking the franchise at the end of the season: “Y’all don’t think Leah was just expressing her thanks for the show since it seems Kail is ready to leave?”

“If Leah is quitting, then good for her (and thank you!)” wrote another Teen Mom 2 fan who felt that Leah’s daughters would benefit from living their teenage years without the cameras around.

“My prayers have been answered! LOL! 😂,” their comment continued. “I think it’s the right decision since it was really obvious the twins were over filming and all the scenes were so awkward – even the Corey scenes where he is just asking them question after question. It will be good for the twins to experience adolescence without the cameras.”

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Another fan speculated that Leah could be joining the rumored spinoff show that is reportedly combining the casts of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG. “Unlessss Leah is joining the mix show and 🥬 is just done,” their comment read.

Following Kail’s lead, who teased that she might be done with the franchise, Leah could be starting rumors, surmised another Teen Mom 2 viewer: “Nah, Leah is just following Karl’s lead and trying to kick s**t up.”

Leah and Kail have been filming alongside each other for over a decade and became fast BFFs when the series started in 2011. However, the duo seems to have gotten into a feud recently when Kail went on an unfollowing spree and removed Leah from her friends’ list after saying she didn’t trust anyone.

Teen Mom 2 viewers, stay tuned to find out whether Leah’s days with the franchise are over, or if she has something different in store.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.