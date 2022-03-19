Kail Lowry goes on unfollowing spree, struggling with depression amid Teen Mom 2 feud

Kail Lowry’s depression is getting the best of her amid her multiple Teen Mom 2 feuds. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is going through a lot lately and admitted that her depression is getting the best of her after going on an unfollowing spree on social media.

Kail has been battling it out with her Teen Mom 2 co-star and longtime nemesis, Briana DeJesus, lately. The two are embroiled in a lawsuit and have been exchanging jabs off-camera for months.

In addition, Kail and her baby daddies, namely Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, haven’t been helping to make her life any easier these days. Javi has found himself in the middle of Kail and Briana’s feud and Chris is caught in the middle of similar beef between Kail and Briana.

Kail Lowry goes on unfollowing spree amid Teen Mom 2 co-star drama

Amid all of the chaos, Kail unfollowed almost everyone on Instagram. The Teen Mom Shade Room account shared a screenshot from one of Kail’s recent Instagram Story Q&As in which a follower asked her, ‘Why did you unfollow everyone?'”

A quick glance at Kail’s Instagram shows that she’s now only following 11 people. Her reason? “Don’t trust anyone,” she told her fans.

Interestingly, Kail unfollowed one of her longtime friends and Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Leah Messer. From the Teen Mom franchise, Kail is still following Vee Rivera, her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host, and Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska.

Shortly after going on her unfollowing spree, Kail took to Twitter where she expressed that she’s been struggling mentally amid all of the drama surrounding her.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail is struggling with depression, receives support from Teen Mom 2 viewers

“Depression is kicking my a**,” she wrote to her 1.3 million Twitter followers.

Pic credit: @KailLowry/Twitter

Kail’s comments were flooded with messages of support and encouragement from her fans.

“Let me tell you something baby, you’ve made it too far now you got this Kail,” wrote one supporter.

Another penned, “Sorry to hear. Some days are really rough. You’ve got a lot going for you and you’re doing great.”

Pic credit: @KailLowry/Twitter

“You will get through it, don’t allow this depression knock you down,” one of Kail’s followers told her. “You are powerful, strong minded. Kill it Kailyn.”

Tagging Kail in their reply, one of her fans said, “[Sending] you love and prayers and know that you are not alone.”

Despite her struggle with depression, Kail is transparent about the fact that she regularly attends therapy. One of the goals she recently shared during an episode of Baby Mamas No Drama was to learn not to be friends with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin anymore.

Interestingly, she noted that her and Javi’s infamous Wawa parking lot incident is what drove her to stick with therapy.

“I have started and stopped therapy many times in my life,” Kail said. “But October 2020 changed my life & I have been committed to therapy ever since.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression and needs help, call 1-800-662-HELP or text “HELP4U” to 435748.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.