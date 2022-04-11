Leah Messer says ‘slow down’ after Teen Mom 2 viewers think she’s engaged and pregnant in latest pics

Leah Messer thinks her fans are jumping to conclusions about her relationship with Jaylan Mobley. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer doesn’t want her fans rushing to conclusions about her relationship with Jaylan Mobley.

Leah and Jaylan have been inseparable since first teasing their fans last fall before going Instagram-official with their relationship.

Lately, things have gotten pretty serious between the two after Jaylan bought Leah and her girls a new home, and Leah bought Jaylan a puppy.

Teen Mom 2 fans have been swooning over Leah’s new romance, and they love seeing how much happier and healthier she’s looking since dating Jaylan.

Leah Messer’s latest post gives Teen Mom 2 fans engagement, pregnancy vibes

Leah shared a series of pics from a professional photoshoot she and Jaylan recently had done in her latest Instagram post.

The carousel post gave major engagement vibes, with Leah and Jaylan each sporting white as they posed in several different spots near the beach. The couple held hands as they walked barefoot across the sand, cozied up on a deck overlooking the water, and shared some sweet, candid moments as they posed on the rocks above the water.

Leah captioned her post, “I feel it in the air ✨🤍,” and it had Teen Mom 2 fans assuming a lot.

Many of Leah’s followers felt her post was some sort of announcement of an engagement, a pregnancy, or both.

“Is this your🤰announcement 🎉,” asked one of Leah’s 2.7 million followers.

Another commented, “This looks like married and pregnant to me❤❤❤”

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Along with several more similar comments, another one of Leah’s followers wrote, “She look prego.”

“Girl …. GET Married!!! He is perfect,” urged another one of Leah’s fans.

One of Leah’s Teen Mom 2 castmates, Ashley Jones, joined in on the fun and asked her, “Felt what BISSSSHHHHH !!!!!!!!! 👀👀👀👀”

Leah shoots down engagement, pregnancy, tells fans to ‘slow down’

Leah attempted to set the record straight in the comments after seeing many of her followers assuming she was announcing something with her professional photoshoot post.

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

“I feel the L-O-V-E guys – slow down 😂❤❤,” Leah lightheartedly told her fans.

This isn’t the first time Teen Mom 2 viewers have accused Leah of looking pregnant with Jaylan’s baby. Leah shot back at trolls who felt she looked as though she was sporting a baby bump.

Including a screenshot from her ovulation calendar showing she was on day 6 of her period, Leah told her critics, “Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful af!! SMH.”

Despite her critics, Leah has found plenty of support from fans who love the thicker, healthier frame she’s sporting these days, and they recently gushed over her glow-up.

Leah’s got the man, the house, and the dog, so now the only thing Teen Mom 2 fans are waiting for is the engagement announcement, so stay tuned!

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.