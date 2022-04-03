Leah Messer and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley buy a house together

Leah Messer and her boyfriend Jaylan buy a house together. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley became Instagram official in September 2021, and viewers are currently seeing how Jaylan and Leah met and how their relationship has evolved during the aired season of Teen Mom 2 that is going on right now.

Teen Mom fans also saw more of their relationship and Leah’s concerns and worries on the past premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion as well.

Viewers watched as Leah voiced to Ashley Jones how Jaylan seemed so perfect, kind, and genuine. She went on to state she was worried he was too good to be true and that her trust issues were hindering their relationship.

Jaylan Mobley and Leah Messer share exciting news

However, it seems like the couple is doing better than ever these days, as Leah and Jaylan bought a house together. In fact, Jaylan surprised Leah with the house and became a first-time homeowner.

Jaylan stated in part of the long caption, “I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home [praying hands emoji]”

He then went on to share, “Surprise! @leahmesser [red heart emoji] I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”

Jaylan’s enthusiastic caption left some wondering if it may have been a hint that there might be more kids in the future for himself and Leah?

Jaylan went on to say, “For most people, these are special moments you remember the most – and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true.”

As Jaylan went on to give thanks to all of those he met and built relationships with back in West Virginia, as well as the opportunities that were granted to him, he finished off by saying that the girls (Aleeah Grace, Ali, and Adalynn) have no idea.

Jaylan can’t wait to surprise them and see their faces. He also posted to stay tuned for the girls’ reactions, so another post will probably be following this one in the next day or two.

Leah and Jaylan’s photo series show off happy moment with their new house

Leah and Jaylan showcased their house with a collection of photos that added to the sweet message Jaylan had posted.

In the first photo, the duo was holding signs – Jaylan’s said “SOLD,” and Leah’s stated, “We said ‘yes’ to the address.”

The next one was a video of Jaylan handing over the keys to Leah and her being shocked by the fact that this was now their house, as they both turned the key into the lock and hugged once inside the entryway. Leah was so surprised and couldn’t believe the house was theirs, as she covered her face with her hands.

The third photo was of the pair holding the same signs but this time on the front porch of their large, brick house.

The second video was of Jaylan showing Leah how much of the land in the backyard was theirs, and how much room the three girls will have to run and play outside of their house.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.