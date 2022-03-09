Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer talks marriage, having kids with Jaylan Mobley, her fear of commitment

Jaylan Mobley wants kids, but is Leah Messer willing to have more? Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has a new man in her life but she’s also dealing with some fears that that could impact their future together.

Leah went public with her relationship last fall when she announced that she was dating West Virginia Army National Guard First Lieutenant Jaylan Mobley. Ever since, she’s been gushing about him.

Leah and Jaylan’s budding romance was briefly explored on Teen Mom Family Reunion when Jaylan flew from Georgia to California to film with her.

The 29-year-old mom of three expressed to Coach B and her TMFR castmates that she struggles with trust and commitment and was afraid it would get in the way of her new relationship with Jaylan.

Now, Leah has cleared the air concerning whether she’s open to marriage again, having any more kids, and how her fear of commitment plays into it all.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer dishes on marriage

As far as her future with Jaylan, Leah told Us Weekly earlier this week, “I just wanna continue getting to know each other. I think that with time, we’ll see if that’s something.”

“For me, I don’t think marriage should change anything,” Leah said. “I think it has in the past for me. And I’ve been like, ‘What did I do?'”

Leah was previously married to Corey Simms, with whom she shares 12-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, and Jeremy Calvert, with whom she shares a 9-year-old daughter, Addie.

Leah finds marriage ‘scary,’ talks having kids with Jaylan Mobley

“I think it’s scary,” Leah said of marriage. “Like, we put a label on it, and it should go one way or the other. And I’m like, ‘That scares me a little bit.’ It does. It’s a huge commitment.”

During Jaylan’s time on TMFR, viewers learned that he would like to have children of his own someday. Leah, who turns 30 this year, already has three kids but she’s keeping her options open.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. I really don’t know,” Leah shared. Leah has already been accused of being pregnant with Jaylan’s baby on more than one occasion. In October 2021, Leah responded to pregnancy rumors online with a simple comment: “FAKE NEWS.”

Despite her hesitations about commitment within a relationship, Leah said that her and Jaylan’s relationship is solid.

“I’ve been lying to you if I said we didn’t have days where … things come up, but I think it’s how we communicate and listen to each other that makes everything so different from any relationship I’ve ever been in, in the past,” Leah explained. “And the kids see that, they see the love.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.