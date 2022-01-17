Lauren Bushnell Lane says The Bachelor ‘is no longer relevant’ in her life — Here’s why

Lauren (Bushnell) Lane and Chris Lane enjoy time with baby boy, Dutton, Pic credit: @laurenlane/Instagram

Lauren Bushnell Lane has a history with the Bachelor franchise, but she has announced that it’s no longer relevant to her life.

You might remember when Lauren won the heart of Ben Higgins on season 20 of The Bachelor. He proposed, she said yes, and it looked like everyone’s hopes of a dream come true and a fairy tale season.

After The Bachelor, Ben and Lauren even starred in their own reality show called Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? Maybe they had some intuition into this relationship when they named the show and added the question mark at the end.

Because sadly, after less than two years as a couple, Ben and Lauren called it quits.

Meeting Chris Lane

Lauren still had hopes that she would find her person, and fall in love again, though. Enter country music star, Chris Lane. He and Lauren started dating a few years after they first had met.

Chris and Lauren fell in love, and Chris Lane wrote the song Big, Big Plans, complete with the footage of his proposal to Lauren embedded within the music video. Not only did the song become insanely popular, but Lauren had finally met the man of her dreams.

Why Lauren is done with The Bachelor franchise

Lauren was confronted with the question, “Why don’t you associate with the Bachelor anymore? You’re famous because of it.” She, in turn, had a very blunt answer for them.

Lauren emphatically stated, “I wouldn’t say I don’t associate with it, it’s just not relevant in my life currently. I wasn’t an avid viewer before I went on and I’m not now so nothing has really changed there. I never got asked to remain a part of the franchise in any capacity so it wasn’t necessarily me choosing, it was just a mutual moving on I guess?”

The silver lining

She did go on to say she was glad that she did do the show because otherwise, she never would have met now husband, Chris Lane. She mentioned, “I’m extremely grateful for the experience but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have its hardships and challenges too.” She and Chris also have a baby together, Dutton Walker, who is now seven months old.

Looking back, Lauren went through a lot being on The Bachelor, her reality show with Ben Higgins, and just being in the Bachelor Nation spotlight. Luckily for Lauren, things worked out in the end, and she really did get her Happily Ever After…with no question mark at the end this time!

