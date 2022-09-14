Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane reveal the gender of their second baby

Lauren Lane and Chris Lane reveal the gender of their baby. Pic credit: @laurenlane/Instagram

Lauren Bushnell Lane and her famous country singer husband, Chris Lane, surprised Bachelor Nation when they got engaged after Chris wrote a song about the proposal.

The former Bachelor winner from Ben Higgins’ season and her husband are expecting their second child together.

As Lauren gets closer to her due date, the duo just revealed that their second baby will also be a boy.

Reacting to the news, Bachelor Nation alums and fans alike couldn’t get over the gender reveal post and are so excited for their growing family.

Their first son Dutton, whom the couple refers to as Dutty, just turned one a few months ago, and Lauren and Chris can’t wait to see him as a big brother.

The two boys will be close in age once Chris and Lauren’s second son is born, and the parents are excited to dote on yet another little one.

As Lauren took to her Instagram page, she was dressed in a cute baby blue sundress that showed off her growing baby bump.

Added to her adorable outfit was a matching sky blue headband, her blonde hair down and flowing, and her skin glowing.

Chris and Dutton matched in white tees and khaki-colored pants, and in the third photo, Dutton held onto a baseball bat to reveal that he has a little brother on the way.

Chris and Lauren looked adoringly at little Dutton, who was named after their favorite show, Yellowstone.

Bachelor Nation alums react to the gender reveal

Jade Roper, who married Tanner Tolbert from Bachelor in Paradise, commented first as she wrote, “Congrats!!! Built in besties!!”

Raven Gates Gottschalk, who recently became a mother, too, stated, “They’re going to be best friends,” as Lauren Luyendyk, who married Arie Luyendyk from his season of The Bachelor, declared, “Such beautiful little family congrats guys!”

Becca Tilley, who announced her relationship with the singer, Hayley Kiyoko, spoke about how Lauren looked like an angel in the photos.

Other Bachelor franchise alums, such as Emily Ferguson, Amanda Stanton, Haley Ferguson, and Victoria Fuller, also showed their support and congratulations to Lauren and Chris.

Even the soon-to-be-dad-of-two posted on his wife’s Instagram post and added a simple blue heart.

Now that fans know Lauren and Chris are adding another boy to their family, they can’t wait to see if they’ll stick with the Yellowstone theme for his name or go with something different.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.