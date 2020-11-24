Latest confrontation with Sumit’s parents has Jenny ready to return to America

As Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way winds down, viewers are left wondering if Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are even together anymore.

That’s because, near the end of the latest episode, Jenny and Sumit faced off with his parents one last time.

Sumit wanted to speak with his parents before they had their ring ceremony, desperate to gain their approval before the two get married.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

But to say things went left is a complete understatement after seeing Sumit’s parents react when he tried one last time to persuade them.

Sumit begs his parents to accept his relationship with Jenny

Right from the start, Sumit and Jenny’s confrontation with his parents went sour when his mom yelled, “Marriage? Over our dead bodies!”

“The day you get married to her, remember this,” Sumit’s mom yelled with a finger pointed toward his face. “We will be dead.”

After having the angry message translated, Jenny told Sumit’s mom, “I love your son. I’m not leaving him alone.”

Read More Deavan Clegg weighs in on persistent pregnancy rumors as she celebrates her birthday

But the harder Jenny and Sumit fought for their love, the angrier his parents got. It got to the point where Sumit’s dad started to insult Jenny’s age, asking Sumit why he was marrying a 100-year-old woman.

“Look at this match! Is this a couple?” his father asked before blasting, “Her kids are older than you!”

By this point, both parents were yelling as neither could believe that their 32-year-old son wanted to marry a 61-year-old woman.

His dad even suggested that if Sumit wanted to marry an American, he could find one that was “a million times better” than Jenny.

All of this arguing went on in Hindi while Jenny sat there stunned. She couldn’t understand what Sumit’s parents were saying but it was pretty clear that they were never going to accept their marriage.

Jenny says she’s going back to America after Sumit’s mom begs her to go

One thing Jenny did seem to understand was when Sumit’s mom said, “Jenny, please leave him alone! I’m asking you!”

“You have to leave him,” Sumit’s mom implored.

In the confessional, Jenny said, “It’s frustrating to not know what they are saying but the look on his mom’s face… I know that look very well.”

Jenny explained that the way Sumit’s mom spoke and the look on her face made it very clear that she would never be welcomed by his parents.

So when Sumit got down on his knees to beg his mom to just let him be with Jenny, she got up to leave. On her way out, Jenny said, “I cannot do this to this family. I need to just go back to America.”

It’s not looking good for Jenny and Sumit right now and 90 Day Fiance viewers want to know if this fan-favorite couple stayed together or if they really called it quits.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.