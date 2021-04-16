Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
LARQ on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this self-cleaning water bottle special and where to buy one


LARQ the self-cleaning water bottle on Shark Tank
LARQ the self-cleaning water bottle will appear on Shark Tank Pic credit: ABC

Justin Wang, CEO, and co-founder of the company LARQ will appear on Shark Tank in hopes of landing an investor for his self-cleaning water bottle product.

Justin had concerns for the environment given the amount of plastic that lives in landfills year after year. He recognized the need for a product that was reusable and that didn’t contribute to additional waste.

Being someone who enjoys camping and hiking, he was constantly drinking water and needed a product that would allow him to access clean drinking water while limiting his impact on the environment.

Justin created the LARQ water bottle in 2017 and begin shipping the product in 2018. Since then, the company has grown immensely and had over $7 million in sales in 2019 and over $15 million in venture capital.

Justin is hoping that one of the Sharks will invest in his product and assist his company with managing their growth.

What makes this self-cleaning water bottle special?

The LARQ water bottle has several features which sets it apart from other reusable water bottles.

Not only does it contain self-cleaning properties, but the water bottle is also self-purifying with no filter required.

The stainless steel bottle comes complete with a UV light which cleans the bottle and purifies the water at the same time. The technology used is LARQ’s patented PureVis UV-C LED technology, which is similar to what hospitals use to sanitize operating rooms.

The UV light is inside the lid of the bottle and comes with a rechargeable lithium battery. The technology is non-toxic, mercury free, and eliminates 99.9999% of bacteria and 99.99% of viruses.

The bottle also has the capability of keeping water cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.

Where to buy the LARQ water bottle

The LARQ water bottle is available through the company website and can be purchased in a variety of colors and sizes.

The cost ranges from $35 to $78 depending on the size and model. Consumers may also purchase various accessories for the water bottle including a neoprene sleeve with a carrying strap, and additional bottle cap, and a micro-USB cable to charge the UV light.

In addition to the company website, the bottle can be purchased through Amazon, and select retailers across the country.

Justin is hoping that his pitch will be appealing to one of the Sharks when he promotes his product on Friday, April 16.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

