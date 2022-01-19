Larissa Lima claps back at haters who think her dancing is ‘dumb’

Larissa Lima took aim at haters who think that her dancing videos are “dumb.” Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima loves to post videos of herself dancing on her social media pages, and it appears that she has gotten enough criticism that she felt the need to clap back at her haters.

On Instagram, Larissa has a massive following of over 700k, and she likes to keep them entertained with sexy videos, dances in tiny outfits, Q&As, and plastic surgery information, but not everyone who watches her page appreciates her content.

Her dancing videos in particular often attract a lot of negative attention and Larissa said she fields a lot of comments calling her dancing “dumb.” Larissa addressed the hate by clapping back and telling her critics to think about all the people that absolutely love her, and she let them know that she doesn’t plan on stopping.

Larissa Lima slammed 90 Day Fiance critics who made fun of her social media dances

Larissa used a video of herself dancing to serve two purposes. One was to talk a little bit about the progress of her weight loss journey, and the other was to clown her haters who have been vocal about her dancing.

In the caption of the dancing video, Larissa wrote, “2 lbs down (wink face emoji) everytime that you think my silly dances are dumb, never forget that someone here is screenshot every frame of my body to find a way to them feel better about themselves, give them a show (fire emojis).”

Larissa finished her clap back by saying, “bisshess I’m back and I’m keep counting.”

Larissa lashed out at her haters who call her social media dances dumb. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima wants to move out of Las Vegas

Larissa first moved to Las Vegas when she was on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with her ex-husband Colt Johnson. She stayed in Las Vegas while she had a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols before they moved to Colorado Springs.

Larissa recently moved back to Las Vegas, but it seems to have lost its charm for her because she has talked about wanting to get out of the “stripper life” and move to either Maine or Washington DC, although she said she could do her OnlyFans work from anywhere.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Fans and spectators of Larissa’s dramatic life should stay tuned to find out what she will do next.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.