Lala Kent stuns in white mesh look, credits Vanderpump Rules co-star for snap

Lala Kent stunned in a white outfit while posing in a car. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is upping her style game these days, and a recent post to social media recently all but solidified her bold fashion choices.

Since her October 2021 split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett, Lala has been entirely focused on her overall well-being while working on raising her 1-year-old daughter Ocean as a single mom.

With filming for Season 10 now wrapping for the year, Lala is back to her usual busy self and remains immersed in her Give Them Lala businesses, including her beauty line and baby clothing brand.

Despite filming coming to a close in recent weeks, Lala is staying close to her Pump Rules friends and continues to make time and accept support from them.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala was surrounded by the support of friends, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Pump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump while she received an award for her work in sobriety.

And in another recent post to social media, Lala shared a snap that captured her stunning outfit choice taken by nonother than Lala’s longtime friend and co-star James Kennedy.

Lala Kent shares bold outfit choice in pic captured by Pump Rules co-star James Kennedy

Taking to her Instagram, Lala shared a picture of herself taken by longtime friend DJ James Kennedy.

In the shot, Lala posed while sitting in the passenger seat of a car. Sitting up with her back straight while resting her elbows on her knees as her hands were clasped under her chin, Lala shot the camera lens a sultry glance.

Her outfit included a white mesh tank top with built-in brassiere cups. She paired the top with sheer white bottoms that perfectly complemented her bronze tan.

She kept her hair in soft waves that fell along her shoulders, and her makeup look was relatively subdued, with a neutral glossy lip taking center stage.

“@itsjameskennedy coming through with getting me content. & my orca tattoo is getting a moment 💃🌊,” she captioned the post.

Lala Kent named Spirit of Sobriety honoree at recent gala for Brent Shapiro Foundation

Following the death of her father, Lala struggled with alcohol dependency. After months of being unable to control her drinking, Lala finally made the decision to get sober.

Unlike her co-star James, who adheres to the term California Sober which allows for marijuana use but prohibits drinking, Lala has given up any and all mind altering substances.

Her dedication to sobriety was recently recognized by the Brent Shapiro Foundation, where she was awarded the Spirit of Sobriety award.

In a post to her Instagram, Lala commemorated the event with an emotional post expressing her gratitude for all of those who have continued to support her.

“Over the weekend my sobriety was acknowledged at the @brentshapirofdn charity event. I am honored and humbled by this,” the caption read, in part.

Lala continued, “I’m grateful for the people who have supported me in my sober journey, protecting me and believing in me. I am blessed beyond words.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.