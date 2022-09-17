Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix sandwich shop Something About Her wraps Pump Rules Season 10 filming

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s sandwich shop tasting wrapped up filming for Season 10. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Filming for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has finally come to an end, and another Pump Rules business venture is seemingly coming to fruition as Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s sandwich shop officially makes its debut.

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars have been working on their sandwich shop named Something About Her since Season 9.

After Katie was left feeling on the outs of her then-husband Tom Schwartz’s newest venture with his BFF Tom Sandoval, Ariana stepped up and agreed to go into business with Katie.

Katie knew she wanted to open a sandwich shop, that was always the plan, and luckily for the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host, Ariana was on board with the idea.

Fast forward to the filming for the Season 10 finale and the ladies are finally making their dream a reality.

Taking to social media, Katie and Ariana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars shared a glimpse of a Something About Her sandwich tasting. To say they looked delectable is an understatement.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 wraps filming with Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s sandwich shop food tasting

Over on Instagram, former full-time Vanderpump Rules star Kristina Kelly shared three slides to her Stories celebrating the sandwich tasting for Katie and Ariana’s new business.

The first shot was a mirror selfie of the outfit she settled on for the evening. Looking elegant as always, Kristina dazzled in a brown and white printed dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the post, “Finale, season 10.”

Pic credit: @kristinakelly/Instagram

In the next share, Kristina snapped a fabulous picture of Katie and Ariana standing in front of the Something About Her signage.

Katie looked her usual effortlessly-cool in a beige, button-down mini-dress with a tie secured around her waist.

Ariana went more bold with her look in a deep green pixie pant that she paired with a sheer, puff-sleeve top with an embroidered floral print.

Pic credit: @kristinakelly/Instagram

“So proud of you two [sandwich emoji],” Kristina wrote on the post.

In her final share, Kristina snapped a picture of one of the display tables. Sandwiches were displayed perfectly on a tray, with bright orange drinks and floral arrangements placed strategically behind them.

Lala Kent shares support for Ariana and Katie’s Something About Her sandwich shop as filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 10 wraps

Longtime Pump Rules star Lala Kent shared two slides to her Instagram Stories that gave an inside look at the Something About Her evening.

In the first slide, Lala shared a snap of herself holding one of the sandwiches and paired the picture with a closeup of the sandwich on a plate.

“I’ve been training for this day. Something About her sandwich tasting [drool emoji],” Lala captioned the post.

In the next shot, Lala gave her fans and followers an extreme up-close shot of the sandwich which featured a vast array of ingredients, including avocado, greens, tomato, different meats, and a hearty bread.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

“Y’all are not ready. I have never in my life [drooling emoji] @somethingabouther,” Lala wrote.

Now that Season 10 has officially wrapped, fans know it’s just a matter of time before Bravo releases the official premiere date.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.