Lala Kent shares sweet post of baby Ocean while she was away filming Watch What Happens Live

Lala Kent gushed over a sweet moment between baby Ocean and her half-sister Rylee. Pic credit: Bravo

Lala Kent reflected on her first time being away from her daughter, Ocean, in a recent post on social media.

The Vanderpump Rules personality and her co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz were recent guests on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Filming for the show takes place in New York City, across the country from where Lala resides with her fiance Randall Emmett, Ocean, and shared custody of Randall’s two children London and Rylee.

As it turns out, Lala’s appearance on WWHL happened to also be the first time she traveled away from Ocean, and it was emotional for her to say the least.

Lala flies cross country to film WWHL with Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz

Lala and Katie appeared together in a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During their interview, the ladies dished on all things Vanderpump Rules, and Lala weighed in, once again, on the idea of being “California sober.”

The co-stars seemed to have a good time, but now that they’re back to their normal lives, Lala shared that she was “emotional” during their separation.

Over on her Instagram, Lala shared a sweet picture of big sister Rylee sitting on a stool reading a book to Ocean.

Lala captioned the post and poked some fun at her “mom brain,” but noted that the sweet moment meant so much.

“A few things. Mom brain is a real thing. You’ll see this in my captions and stories. I don’t spell anything right anymore. Don’t correct me. It’s not the* deep 😏,” she began the caption.

“The other thing. I left Ocean for the first time to do WWHL. I had the best time, but I did get emotional every FaceTime call and every night before bed. It was hard being across the country without her. But getting pictures like this made my heart melt & brought me peace. The last thing. My back hurts,” Lala wrote in conclusion.

Lala has come a long way with Randall’s daughters London and Rylee

Being a step-parent is seldom a smooth transition, and Lala can attest to that. She admittedly had a rocky start when it came to co-parenting alongside Randall and his ex-wife actress Ambyr Childers.

In 2019, the ladies had engaged in some social media drama when Ambyr requested that until Lala was an official stepmom to her daughters, that she refrain from posting them on her social media.

Thankfully, that drama seems to be a thing of the past and as reported by Page Six, Lala and Ambyr now get along well, which makes it easier on the kids.

“we’re all in such a good place, myself, their mom, we’re, it’s just the happiest time in the entire world. It was like a Christmas miracle. It truly was. It’s a breeze now. The kids are happy and that’s all you want,” Lala gushed.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Lala shared a short video of Rylee tie-dying an infant onesie for Ocean.

“We are tie-dying a Give [Them] Lala Baby onesie. [Rylee] was waiting for me to get home to do this [for] Ocean,” she wrote on the post.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

It’s great to see all the love Lala has for her family.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.