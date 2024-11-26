Lala Kent addresses Vanderpump Rules reboot news: ‘thank you for rocking with us’

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 ended like a series finale, and that will be the case for the current cast.

After months of waiting for news on Vanderpump Rules Season 12, fans finally learned what’s happening with the show.

Bravo announced today that the show is getting a reboot, and Season 12 will feature a whole new cast with a filming set to begin next year.

Yes, those rumors that James Kennedy clapped back at this summer regarding a revamp for Vanderpump Rules are true.

It should surprise no one that the show is getting a reboot, considering Scandoval destroyed the friend group, making Season 11 hard to film.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent spoke out almost immediately following the reboot news to reflect on it and share a message with fans.

Lala Kent addresses Vanderpump Rules reboot news

Taking to Instagram, Lala shared several photos from her time on Vanderpump Rules with several of her co-stars. There were many shots from back in the day on the show, and Lala took time in the caption to honor Vanderpump Rules.

“Where to begin. I was a young girl from Salt Lake City who made her way to L.A. I would introduce myself as Lauren, but because my childhood best friend referred to me as Lala, my nickname quickly stuck,” she wrote.

Lala went on to mention her time working at Sur for Lisa Vanderpump.

“Sur was a place that became home. I found myself not only sipping on vodka sodas there, but behind a hostess stand… it still to this day is the most intimidating job I’ve ever had. A short time later the opportunity to be on a show called Vanderpump Rules landed in front of me,” Lala expressed.

Lala looks back on her Vanderpump Rules beginnings. Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

After looking back, Lala got real about no longer being part of the hit Bravo show that changed her life.

“I have such mixed feelings right now. It’s no secret I do not like change. This is the exception. I want to say thank you for rocking with us for so many years. This show changed my whole life,” the Bravo personality stated.

Lala saved the best for last, thanking Bravo, NBC, her cast and crew, and, of course, the fans for their support throughout this incredible journey.

“We rocked this b***h until the wheels fell off 💃,” Lala ended her Instagram caption.

Lala thanks Vanderpump Rules fans after reboot news. Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Where does Lala Kent stand with her Vanderpump Rules costars?

News of the reboot comes hot on the heels of Lala giving an update on where she stands with her Vanderpump Rules costars. Last week, Lala appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Dorit Kemsley, and host Andy Cohen had Lala break down her friendships.

Lala admitted that she hasn’t spoken to Katie Maloney or Ariana Madix since the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion. Although Tom Sandoval reaches out to her regularly, Lala doesn’t consider him a friend.

However, she remains close with Tom Schwartz, Scheanna Shay, James Kennedy, and Lisa Vanderpump. Lala is also close with The Valley star and Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright.

In fact, The Valley fans will see more of Lala and Scheana during Season 2, so stay tuned for that this winter.

What do you think of Vanderpump Rules getting a reboot?

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.