Kylie Jenner’s naysayers bash her toned-down Paris look: ‘Did Stormi dress her?’

The time has finally come when Instagram users are begging Kylie Jenner to rethink her fashion choices.

For almost two decades, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, including Kylie, have significantly influenced the fashion world, earning them the title of fashion icons.

Each sister used the title to their advantage, with Kylie, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian being current fashion entrepreneurs. Kendall Jenner is also a successful model, and Kourtney Kardashian prefers to slay from the comforts of her home these days.

While the Kar-Jenners continue to be regarded as fashion tastemakers in many circles, their fashion choices have not always been universally praised. They often face the scrutiny of Instagram critics, sparking intense debates about their hair and fashion choices.

In many cases — like the sisters’ braids or them saying they started the trend of wearing wigs when Black women have worn them for generations — are worth the opinions.

However, even when they try something new that isn’t culturally offensive (fingers crossed), it’s still up for scrutiny. Kylie learned this the hard way when she tried a new style while visiting Paris for Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner rocked a leather tube top and skirt while attending Paris Fashion Week

Kylie attended Paris Fashion Week and was more than ready for some time to let her hair down and enjoy some delectable Paris fashions. She expressed her excitement about the trip in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

As she enjoyed the Parisian Summer sun, Kylie wore a black leather bandeau or tube top in the photo slideshow. She paired the outfit with a black mid-length skirt and a chunky brown belt. Kylie styled the look with thick black sunglasses and strapless shoes, and her hair pushed back into a bun.

“S​​he’s baaaaack,” she captioned the photo with a Paris flag emoji.

Fans begged Kylie Jenner to rethink her fashion choices after seeing her latest Instagram look

Kylie may have said she was “back” in the caption of her Paris Fashion Week look, but many spectators felt she needed to go “back” to the drawing board after seeing what she wore in public. One user asked if the beauty mogul’s 6-year-old daughter Stormi Webster styled her for the event.

Another demanded Kylie look within and “find your personal style” rather than “wearing whatever your stylist tells you,” as the non-fan predicted.

Since Kylie didn’t credit a stylist in her post, she possibly styled herself. If that’s the case, the comments about her look likely hit more than if she had consulted someone.

Thankfully, amid the hurtful words, many fans thought she looked terrific, with one fan calling the reality star an “IT GIRL.”

The Kardashians air on Thursdays on Hulu.