Kim Kardashian called out by critics for look at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton fashion show

Kim Kardashian was among the headline-making stars at Pharrell William’s first-ever Louis Vuitton fashion show, but it may not have been for the reasons Kim would’ve liked.

The Kardashians star was among many celebrities who attended the big event in Paris, France. Others included Zendaya, Lenny Kravitz, ASAP Rocky, and Rihanna. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter was also there as an afterparty performer.

Pharrell presented the show to unveil his first collection for the Louis Vuitton brand since taking over as creative director for the late Virgil Abloh.

Pharrell previously collaborated with Marc Jacobs and is involved in partnerships with Adidas and Chanel, which brought his creative sense into various projects.

While Kim is involved in designing fashions for her brand SKIMS and others, the outfit she modeled at the Paris show didn’t seem all that popular with online critics.

Her athleisure look was best described as a digitized camo print sports bra with matching leggings. As an accessory, Kim rocked a giant, fuzzy fanny pack that matched her outfit.

The dark-haired beauty also wore a floor-length fur coat over the ensemble and completed her look with clear heels. Louis Vuitton shared images of celebrities rocking their outfits at the Paris show, including Kim (below).

Kim Kardashian wears Pharrell’s fashion for Louis Vuitton. Pic credit: @louisvuitton/Instagram

Critics reacted harshly to Kim K’s outfit at the Louis Vuitton Show

With Kim’s latest outfit at Pharrell’s fashion show, plenty of critics shared their feedback about her look on Twitter and weren’t praising her. Many hinted that the costume resembled a popular video game with the digitalized look.

“why does it look like a Minecraft character help,” one commenter said in a post from @PopBase.

Pic credit: @PopBase/Instagram

“Straight out of Minecraft,” another person commented, adding a funny photo to go with it.

straight out of minecraft pic.twitter.com/EebGbMdaDu — adi 🪐 IS SEEING BEYONCÉ (@augustsgroove) June 20, 2023

“Minecraft fit,” another commenter said, including a GIF from the game that showed a digital animal running away.

Another commenter brought up the “lack of taste,” using a photo of a woman with a disgusted look on her face.

The lack of taste lmaooo pic.twitter.com/OQORvmlhQ6 — Timophiliac™️⚱️💰 (@whocolderthanme) June 20, 2023

Yet another individual suggested that Kim needed to find a new stylist to help with the looks she wears.

Pic credit: @PopBase/Instagram

Pharrell donned a similar outfit for his Paris fashion show

While Kim was getting backlash for her outfit, it was a design that more than a few individuals there wore, including Pharrell.

Pharrell is seen in similar attire in an Instagram post shared on his page and Louis Vuitton’s IG. The Louis Vuitton show presenter has on a ball cap, pants, and jacket, all in the similar “Minecraft look” that some pointed out.

However, Pharrell and Louis Vuitton described the exact items from Louis Vuitton’s new collection.

“Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Show. Pharrell Williams closed his debut show for Louis Vuitton in a digitalized Damoflage motif suit, paying tribute to Paris with the reinvigorated emblem of the Maison,”

In 2019, Kim officially launched SKIMS, a “solutionwear line.” That, along with her brands KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, helped make her a billionaire, per Forbes’ 2021 report.

“I think all the other business I’ve had has led me up to that moment where I feel totally confident saying this is what we’re doing and…if you wear shapewear you will love this,” Kim said ahead of the SKIMS launch.

It’s believed that Kim became a trendsetting celebrity due to wearing fashions that her then-husband, Kanye West, picked out for her. Their divorce was officially finalized last November, with Kim now attempting to continue her trendsetting status independently.

In Season 3 of The Kardashians, footage showed Kim preparing for Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. The SKIMS founder is seen in several scenes working with Dolce & Gabbana to create new looks for a collection, with the fashion project arriving after her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim currently appears as the face of the Women’s ADV Campaign Spring/Summer 2023 on Dolce & Gabbana’s website.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.