Kim Kardashian admits to getting Botox on The Kardashians Season 3 premiere

Kim Kardashian has revealed several times that she’s among those who have received Botox injections to enhance their appearance and admits to getting more recently.

Kim admitted to getting the shots in the muscles in her neck during a preview for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

Hulu released its premiere episode last week, which featured Kim in multiple scenes, including her discussing her anxiety and stress dealing with her ex-husband Kanye West’s drama.

During the show’s new season, Kim is involved in a scene with her sisters where she jokes about being “Botoxed.”

It’s not the first time the reality TV star has confessed to getting these treatments either, as she talked about having the injections over 10 years ago and in another interview last year.

Her latest Botox revelation arrives as her mother, Kris Jenner, got called out by Kardashians viewers for looking almost unrecognizable in the reality TV show’s premiere episode.

Kim Kardashian admits to Botox injections during Season 3 preview

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a preview clip from an upcoming segment of The Kardashians Season 3 in which she and her family are recording an album together. That’s right, the Kardashian crew is recording music, but they’ll need some help.

While at the studio, Kim indicated they were getting singing lessons so they can create music together. That involves a vocal coach instructing them, who tells Kim she’s “using muscles in the neck,” according to People.

“Half of mine are probably Botoxed, so I can’t….,” Kim revealed jokingly, and they laughed over it.

The Botox injections will paralyze neck muscles, which is why Kim remarked about it affecting her singing.

It’s unknown when that particular segment will be shown on the weekly Hulu reality TV series, although it could be soon based on Khloe sharing the preview clip recently.

Kim and Khloe appeared in a segment during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! 12 years ago. The clip, shared on E!’s YouTube channel, has a younger Kim dealing with the after-effects of getting Botox.

Kim said she had Botox in 2010 and a ‘little bit’ last year

In May 2010, Kim appeared in an ABC News Nightline interview with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, as well as their mom Kris, where she admitted to getting Botox.

“I’m totally not against plastic surgery. I’ve tried Botox before. That’s the only thing that I’ve done,” Kim told interviewer, Cynthia McFadden.

During an interview with Allure last year, Kim was asked about what sorts of cosmetic work she had done for her appearance. At one point, she indicated Botox was helping with her look.

“A little bit of Botox,” she said, referring to the space between her eyebrows, and added, “But I’ve chilled, actually.”

During that interview, Kim denied getting any filler and said she didn’t use eyelash extensions then, indicating her lashes and eyebrows “are real.”

Kim also commented about genuinely wanting to look good, which is why she uses different methods to achieve this.

“I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

While Kim admitted wanting to look good, she also said she’s “at peace with not being perfect” during her interview last year, mentioning that since having kids and changing diapers, she’s embraced a different life at her age.

“It’s hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful,” she told Allure.

Viewers might discover more revelations from The Kardashians as episodes arrive each week featuring the adventures and experiences of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kylie, and Kendall.

The Kardashians episodes arrive Thursdays on Hulu.