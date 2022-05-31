Kylie Jenner stuns in see-through hot pink catsuit for day at the office

Kylie Jenner stunned fans with pics in a hot pink fishnet catsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is spending another day working hard at the office, though her work looks a lot different than any average Joe’s. Most people aren’t allowed to wear hot pink fishnets to the office, but that’s all Kylie has on today.

The mom of two shared a few photos from a recent shoot where she’s flaunting all of her curves and her best assets in each shot.

While it may just be “another day at the office” for Kylie, for fans, the photos are a sweet treat. Although modeling isn’t always easy, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner daughter makes it look like a breeze.

Kylie Jenner stuns in fishnet catsuit

Kylie shared two posts in the hot pink catsuit, each showing a different angle of the unique piece.

The first photo shows Kylie standing with her arms crossed, hands over her chest as her head is turned away from the camera. Fans can see the bodysuit as it shapes around her curves, and the socialite is wearing thigh-high matching boots with pink-rimmed sunglasses.

The second shot shows the star as she crouches down and gazes at the camera, her long ponytail cascading down her back. The third shot shows some more of the suit’s detail as fans can see it is a netted piece with almost no solid fabric.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie’s 342+ million followers left over 2.4 million likes in only two hours after the set was posted.

Not long after the first post, Kylie shared another post of the outfit, this time showing a netted piece that goes over her head.

She wrote “your favorite super hero” as fans left over 700,000 likes in only 22 minutes.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner teases fans with picture of her son’s feet

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to reveal the face of their baby boy to the world or his new name. However, the reality star continues to post hints and tease photos of her son.

As previously reported, Kylie shared a photo of her son’s feet along with Stormi close by. The baby appears to be in a jumparoo and wearing long gray bottoms. Though the photo doesn’t show any faces, it was a sweet picture nonetheless.

Kylie wrote, “I made these little feet,” on the adorable photo.

Kylie shared a peek at her baby’s shoes when the family celebrated Easter with Kris Jenner, but the 24-year-old has mostly been keeping her family life away from the public eye.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.