Kylie Jenner spotted in snakeskin jacket as the KUWTK star headed to dinner with friends

Kylie Jenner isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic keep her from spending some quality time with her friends.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted heading out to dinner in Santa Monica recently in a carefully coordinated outfit.

Jenner recently set another Kardashian-Jenner family record with a whopping 200 million followers on Instagram and it seems she may have been out celebrating that huge milestone with her friends.

In the photo below, Kylie is seen wearing a fully coordinated brown outfit, even matching her plain brown face mask with her brown snakeskin coat, heels, and a boxy brown handbag.

They fit perfectly with Kylie’s tight brown top and trendy high-waisted jeans. If this outfit is any indication, the skinny leg trend may be on its way out.

Where did Kylie Jenner get her coat?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans who want to rock Kylie Jenner’s look may be disappointed to find out that the eye-catching snakeskin jacket she wore in Santa Monica is sold out.

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie is wearing a snakeskin single-breasted trenchcoat made by Marni.

While the coat is currently sold out, when in stock, it retailed for $3400. But it turns out that even though Kylie could certainly afford to shell out the cash for the burnt orange coat, she actually borrowed it from her sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kylie must be loving snakeskin lately

The Kylie Jenner sighting in Santa Monica isn’t the first time this week she was caught wearing snakeskin. It seems to be the KUWTK star’s latest look based on what she’s wearing both on and off social media.

Just days ago, Kylie shared a collection of photos with fans, and in them, she was wearing a sexy, skintight snakeskin bodysuit costume for Halloween.

View this post on Instagram 👑🐍 A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2020 at 3:46pm PST

The photos left very little to the imagination, literally hugging every single curve. In one set of photos, Kylie showed off the cobra head with a full face shield and in the comments, she gave credit to Thierry Mugler, writing, “🐍🐍🤍 MUGLER COBRA.”

View this post on Instagram 🐍🐍🤍 MUGLER COBRA A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2020 at 12:58pm PST

It was the perfect costume for the snake obsessed, and considering that Kylie Jenner is still wearing snakeskin nearly a week after showing off her sexy costume, we’d say she fits in that category.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!