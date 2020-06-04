Kylie Jenner is the highest paid celebrity according to Forbes; despite allegations she’s lied about her wealth

Kylie Jenner has topped the Forbes list for this year’s richest celebrity, despite the magazine’s editors questioning the true value of her estate.

The reality TV star sits atop the list after experts valued her net worth at $590 million; she is thought to have acquired the majority of that, $540 million before tax, to be exact, by selling 51 percent of her Kylie Cosmetics firm to beauty retailer Coty.

The news comes just days after Forbes published an article titled Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire. The expose claims that Jenner grossly inflated the value of her cosmetics company in doctored tax documents so that she’d appear top of the list.

Jenner has denied the accusations. In a tweet, the 22-year-old referenced the Forbes article by writing, “all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Kylie Jenner accuses Forbes of not having proof that she lied about finances

She followed up by writing a series of Tweets that accused Forbes of not having any proof. She also acknowledged how blessed she feels to have a beautiful daughter and a successful business: “I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine.”

Jenner also suggested there were more important to focus on right now besides how much money she has.

i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Who else was in the top 10 of Forbes celebrity rich list?

On the second spot of the Forbes list was her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West with a cool $170 million thanks to his ​earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, which now dwarfs his income from music.

Three sports stars came next. At number 3 is tennis star Roger Federer who is valued at $106.3 million. Then hot on his heels comes soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo on $105 million, who is closely followed in fifth place by his great rival FC Barcelona’s, Lionel Messi, who scores a whopping $104 million.

The rest of the top ten consists of actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry ($97 million), Brazilian soccer player Neymar ($95.5 million), shock jock Howard Stern ($90 million), basketball legend LeBron James ($88.2 million), and action hero actor Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson ($87.5 million).

Together the top 100 celebrities have approximately $6.1 billion before taxes and fees.

Jenner has already proved she’s not a hoarder though as she’s generously donated $1 million to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The donation was accepted by Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who said that the money would go toward buying hundreds of thousands of face shields, masks, and other necessary items.