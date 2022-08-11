Kylie Jenner enjoyed intimate birthday celebration during getaway with her sisters

Kylie Jenner celebrates her 25th birthday and enjoys the milestone with her family members. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday while surrounded by family, including her daughter Stormi, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Kylie hopped on her private jet with the group of girls as they headed to a mystery location to pose for pictures and celebrate the birthday girl.

The birthday getaway came at a good time for big sister Kim Kardashian, who just broke up with Pete Davidson.

A KarJenner source dished to E! Online about Kylie’s festivities, including an explosive fireworks display.

The source also provided insight into the activities the ladies enjoyed and said, “They have been spending time relaxing by the pool and the beach while having drinks and quality girl time.”

The source revealed, “She was excited to get away with her sisters [and] celebrate Kylie. She loves a girls’ trip and [it] was much needed.”

Kylie brought her daughter Stormi with her–she frequently takes the 4-year-old on red carpets and work trips. The source said Kylie “loves that she can bring Stormi along and celebrate these milestones with her.”

Kylie Jenner celebrates her 25th birthday in sheer dress

Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday in style, wearing a sheer, skintight gown that hugged her curves. She rocked her dark tresses in an updo, with a strand of hair framing her face.

Kylie kept the jewelry minimal but sported massive diamond earrings.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie stood aboard a yacht where she took in a fireworks display created in honor of her birthday.

Because it wouldn’t be a KarJenner birthday without extravagant gifts, the reality star shared a video on her Snapchat as she received gifts from friends. Kylie received a few gift boxes in Hermes orange wrapping, which she opened to reveal a new Birkin bag.

Kylie Jenner accused of ignoring safety protocols

Before Kylie’s birthday yacht celebration, she went to Europe, where she promoted Kylie Cosmetics and supported her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Kylie appeared in Milan where she enjoyed a photo op in the lab where her Kylie Cosmetics products are manufactured. Kylie donned a long white coat and long dark extensions as she inspected equipment and looked at her makeup.

However, some felt that Kylie’s unsecured hair and lack of gloves showed a blatant disregard for safety protocols.

Kylie snapped back and said she was not near the mass manufacturing area of the lab.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.