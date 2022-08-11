The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner celebrates 25th birthday in sheer skintight dress 

Kylie Jenner is gorgeous and “twenty-fine” in extravagant birthday celebrations. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday, and in true Kylie fashion, the party was over-the-top and full of explosions.

Kylie shared photos and videos from the big celebration for her 365 Instagram followers.

Kylie received more than 5.6 million likes for the post and numerous comments with birthday wishes.

The post featured Kylie as she smiled, laughed, and enjoyed fireworks.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO rocked a skintight, sheer dress, which flattered her figure and hugged her curves. The shimmery gown fell off her shoulders, with short sleeves revealing her bronzed skin.

Kylie sported her dark locks in an elegant updo, with a piece of hair framing her face. The makeup guru displayed a beat face, likely the result of her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

Kylie Jenner supports Travis Scott in Europe

Before Kylie’s birthday celebrations, she was in Europe with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. Kylie was on hand to support Travis as he returned to the stage following the AstroWorld tragedy last November.

Also supporting Travis was their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Paparazzi caught the duo enjoying the London nightlife and, as always, serving looks.

Kylie and Travis had a date night where they were swarmed by paparazzi eager to get a shot of the lovers.

Kylie Jenner wants to let loose after pregnancy

Season 2 of The Kardashians promised to offer more laughs, love, and drama. The trailer for Season 2 dropped last month and featured each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan as they embarked on new journeys.

The teaser featured Kendall Jenner on a runway in Paris as she continued to enjoy success in her modeling career.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian revealed to the camera that she was still looking for love after Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal played out for the cameras on the Season 1 finale.

Kim Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, made his debut in the Season 2 trailer. Although Kim and Pete have since broken up, he will appear throughout Season 2.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was also prominently featured in the trailer. Fans have seen footage of the sisters in Italy through social media, but not yet on television.

Finally, Kylie Jenner expressed a desire to go out and have fun after spending nearly one year inside because of her pregnancy with her second child, a son born in February.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.