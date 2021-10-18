Kyle Richards talks RHOBH reunion, has her opinion of Erika Jayne changed since taping?

Kyle shed some light on what RHOBH fans didn’t know about Erika and the reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Richards talked about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and revealed if her opinion of Erika Jayne has changed since taping.

There’s no question that the four-part reunion will be explosive. Part 1 featured Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley facing off with Garcelle Beauvais in a heated exchange that angered RHOBH fans.

Plus, Erika addressed Thomas Girardi’s victims, but her words did not thrill The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans either. It was intense all around.

Three parts remain in the reunion show. Kyle is opening up regarding her feelings toward Erika, shedding some light on what others might not realize by simply watching Erika on television.

Has Kyle Richards’ opinion of Erika Jayne changed since filming the RHOBH reunion?

In an interview with Us Weekly to promote her partnership with SmoothGlo, Kyle admitted she was physically and emotionally drained after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11.

Filming the reunion show exhausted all of the ladies. Kyle shared they were all in bed for an entire day after it was over.

Kyle was then asked if her opinion of Erika changed after watching the season play out on screen and filming the reunion.

“My opinion of Erika has always been the same. Erika has been nothing but a great friend to me and supportive and kind. I know that she puts on a tough girl act, but she’s a very sensitive person. And I think with so many people who don’t know her coming at her, she’s kind of had to put up this shield,” Kyle shared with the weekly magazine.

Kyle talks The Reunion Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

Not only did Kyle share her friendship with Erika hasn’t changed since the reunion, but she also gave an inside scoop on what Erika was going through at the time.

“It’s hard when you are talking on camera, and she’s probably nervous about what’s she’s saying. She’s talking about people who are not signed up for the show. You don’t know what’s going through her mind, and the audience doesn’t always get that. But I could tell she was nervous, and that’s why some of the stories are probably confusing for people. A lot of those questions were answered at the reunion,” Kyle said.

The Halloween Kills star spilled that people will have a much better understanding of Erika’s legal situation after the reunion. Kyle revealed host Andy Cohen’s line of questioning, which she has called relentless, did help a lot of burning questions get answered.

There’s a lot more to come on the RHOBH Season 11 reunion show. Whatever goes down, one thing won’t change—Kyle Richards’ opinion of Erika Jayne and their friendship.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.