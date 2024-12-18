Kyle Richards reveals she and Mauricio Umansky have yet to talk divorce: ‘It’s hard’

Kyle Richards has been separated from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, for over a year.

Despite their parting of ways, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have yet to file for divorce from one another.

Even though they have differences, they’ve been putting on a united front on and off the screen of the Bravo hit, leading to speculation that they could rekindle their romance.

That said, there has been plenty of indication that they’ve moved on and found new love interests since walking away from their relationship.

Kyle recently opened up on the show about how Mauricio replaced a photo of them in his office with a snap of Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater, which got tongues wagging.

They may be living separate lives, but Kyle was put on the spot during Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The Halloween alum said divorce hasn’t come up in her conversations with the Buying Beverly Hills alum.

Kyle is on good terms with Mauricio

“We’re good friends. We get along really well. We live separate lives, and it just hasn’t come up,” she claimed.

“When the time comes, obviously, we will address it,” she doubled down.

It sounds like Kyle and Mauricio are in an amicable place, which may be the best place for them at this stage.

Kyle admitted that she isn’t excited for the topic of divorce to come up.

“It’s hard, and it’s not something either one of us obviously feels comfortable initiating, and we just kind of let that go… it is what it is right now.”

The 55-year-old then revealed that she and Mauricio are in regular communication but copped to trying to “avoid” the women he dates as they navigate this new layer of their relationship.

There was so much drama surrounding their separation last year, and much of it made it to the screen earlier this year in RHOBH Season 13.

It’s good to hear they’re in a good place now, even if they live apart.

They had a family together, so the best way to end their romantic relationship was to remain on good terms so they wouldn’t have awkward family reunions.

Kyle has had more downs than ups on RHOBH

Kyle has had a tough season so far on RHOBH Season 14, with Dorit Kemsley and the show’s passionate fan base blasting her.

At one point, Kyle was the main attraction, but it seems that continued questions about her personal life have soured fans’ feelings about her.

There’s no telling whether she can reclaim her former Queen Bee status, but we’re sure time will tell.

RHOBH has been placed on a short hiatus, so it won’t be on for the next few weeks.

What are your thoughts on Kyle and Mauricio avoiding the divorce conversation?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.