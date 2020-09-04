Kyle Richards posts Instagram message saying Garcelle should ‘just be genuine’ and not ‘do things just for the cameras’

Kyle Richards is getting a bit of backlash on social media after her recent revelation about Garcelle at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

The two women had a rocky relationship this season, and during Part 1 of the reunion, host Andy Cohen tried to get to the root of it.

Garcelle, who just joined the cast, shared that there is a disconnect with Kyle.

However, the 51-year-old remains firm in expressing that she has been nothing but nice to the RHOBH newbie.

As the two women faced off to discuss their issues, Kyle dropped a bomb, sharing that the actress made a $5,000 bid at her charity event and did not pay.

Fans on social media have been bashing the OG housewife for publicly sharing this information, many saying Kyle was trying to embarrass Garcelle.

However, Kyle is not backing down!

Kyle says Garcelle should ‘just be genuine’

After the episode aired, Kyle took to Instagram to share more clarity in the situation.

And it seems she’s doubling down on her decision to call out her RHOBH castmate for not paying during the charity event.

She wrote a lengthy message saying, “To be clear, everyone who made a donation at my event paid THAT night. There were multiple attempts to reach out to Garcelle that were left unanswered.”

“My point was to just be genuine,” shares Kyle. “Don’t do things just for the camera’s. Whether it’s picking an unwarranted fight with me or making a DONATION to a charity…”

Before ending the note, she did add that Garcelle has since made the outstanding payment.

Garcelle explains the charity bid mishap

As for Garcelle’s take on this whole fiasco, she already explained what happened after the charity event.

In a short video shared on social media, the mom-of-three says, “You guys know I’m a straight shooter, I say it like it is, I try to speak my truth always.”

“I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills saying I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it. I hope you guys know better than that.”

She added, “It fell through the cracks innocently. I was traveling the world last year, and it innocently fell through the cracks. Why wouldn’t I pay for something that I bid? This is my character; this is my integrity. I don’t play around when it comes to things like that!”

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Wednesday, September 9 at 9/8c on Bravo.