Kyle Richards is ‘good’ with Garcelle Beauvais after she demanded an apology from the OG

Kyle Richards provided an update on her rocky relationship with Garcelle Beauvais, proclaiming that they’re “good.”

This update comes after Garcelle demanded that the OG apologize for trashing her on an episode of the RHOBH After Show.

The moment occurred when Kyle responded to a scene from the show where Garcelle remarked on her sexuality, exclaiming, “If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.”

Kyle didn’t appear to have a problem with Garcelle’s comment at the time.

However, the brunette beauty later slammed the actress and called her an “a**hole” for the remark.

That didn’t sit well with Garcelle, but the two women have hashed things out.

This won’t be the last time the topic arises; it will likely come up again at the reunion, so let’s see if the two will still be on good terms after that.

RHOBH castmates Kyle and Garcelle have made amends

Kyle shared an update about where things stand between her and Garcelle after her scathing remark on the RHOBH After Show.

The OG spoke with TMZ while leaving a hotel in New York and revealed, “We spoke; we’re good.”

“We spoke a few days ago, actually. I was upset, but we’re good,” continued Kyle as she happily posed for snaps with fans while talking to the paparazzi.

As for whether Kyle gave the actress the apology she demanded, the mom of four said they both apologized to each other.

Garcelle confirms that things are good between her and Kyle

The media outlet also caught up with Garcelle after Kyle admitted that they’ve made amends, and she also confirmed that they are in a good place.

The last time Garcelle spoke to TMZ, she allegedly doubled down on the lesbian comment, noting that she had nothing to apologize for.

The outlet claimed Garcelle said she would apologize if Kyle did it first.

However, a lot has changed over the past few days; now things are better between them.

“Yeah,” responded the RHOBH star when asked about making things right with Kyle.

Garcelle, known for being a pot stirrer according to viewers, was asked if she regretted commenting on the sensitive topic of Kyle’s sexuality.

However, her response might upset the OG all over again.

“You know me. If I said it, it’s because I mean it,” confessed the 58-year-old, who noted that she’s happy Kyle publicly confirmed that they are okay.

“I’m glad she’s saying we’re good ’cause I think we’re good,” said Garcelle.

Do you think Kyle and Garcelle’s reconciliation will last when they rehash this topic at the reunion?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.