Kyle Richards explains herself again as RHOBH viewers call for her to be fired

Kyle Richards is on the defense once more after viewers see a bad side to her. Pic credit: Bravo

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been up in arms this week after a sneak peek was released of Erika Jayne verbally attacking Garcelle Beauvais’ teen son, Jax.

It was later shown that Kyle and fellow Housewife Dorit Kemsley, along with their husbands, Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley, were gathering to joke about the attack, recalling how funny it was to see Erika’s new “relaxed side.”

Now the OG of Beverly Hills is backtracking on social media, claiming that the clip was taken out of context.

Kyle Richards defends herself but doesn’t apologize

After days of being barraged by comments on social media, Kyle took to Instagram to explain the clip that the Bravo universe saw, and it really left a bad taste in fans’ mouths.

Kyle started out by saying, “I had not seen what Erika said to Jax in person but was told about it the following day along with some funny moments as well.”

Erika was in rare form at Garcelle’s 55th birthday party and indulged in many spicy margaritas, leading to some interesting moments that Kyle is likely referring to.

She continued, “When it said it’s not funny, but it’s funny, I meant Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not. I hope you know me well enough by now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that.”

The clip that has caused so much drama shows Erika telling Jax, age 14, to “get the f**k out of here.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Viewers were shocked that anyone, especially Erika, who is so defensive of her own adult child, would talk like that.

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle went on to speak to her fans as a mother, saying, “We are all parents and certainly wouldn’t want anyone speaking to any of our children like that. Until Mexico we had never seen Erika drink like that. I think while focusing on that the more important issue was being minimalized.”

While Kyle and company were laughing about Erika being so inebriated, no one was really talking about the integral issue – Jax had been violated by Erika.

She finished her post by telling fans, “I never post things like this but I felt absolutely terrible watching these clips so I wanted to share with you.”

Kyle did not apologize for her actions and reactions, but did show remorse.

Angry fans are calling for ‘vile’ Kyle to be fired from RHOBH

If there is anything that is known about Bravo fans, it is that they never forget anything! These antics from Kyle have really rubbed viewers the wrong way, and they want her off of The Real Housewives for good.

Pic credit: @TLC_arn/Twitter

Fans not only think Kyle’s time is up but Erika and Dorit need to go as well. Loyal RHOBH viewers are very angry with the cast and are furious that certain Housewives are getting away with “disgusting behavior.”

Viewers are even directly Tweeting Bravo chief Andy Cohen as they “stand with Garcelle.”

Pic credit: @myspacemodel/Twitter

Finally, fans think that Kyle should know better as a mother herself and that the whole season is “trash.”

Pic credit: @Bobbi12354229/Twitter

Fans should stay tuned to see what drama happens next.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.