Kyle Richards doesn’t regret RHOBH walkout after being ‘ambushed’

Kyle Richards has become the queen of Amazon Lives and during her latest livestream, she had plenty to say about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The RHOBH star was at the center of controversy in the latest episode, A Perfect Storm Out.

The OG opened up about the dramatic scene, claiming that she was “ambushed” after arriving at the event organized by Bozoma Saint John.

What was meant to be a healing spa day for the women became a nightmare for Kyle.

Things got so bad that she eventually stormed out, still clad in her robe and bath slippers.

What we didn’t know is that Kyle was going through a period of depression during filming and admittedly should have taken the season off.

She briefly quit the show, at one point telling production she couldn’t film anymore. However, that was short-lived, and she returned a week later.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards says she’s constantly ‘ambushed’ by her castmates

We’ve been tuned in to Season 14 of RHOBH but the same can’t be said for Kyle Richards.

The Bravo star confessed that she’s chosen to miss the last three episodes due to her anxiety, admitting that the show has been “frustrating and hard to watch.”

Kyle made the admission during a recent Amazon Live, noting that she felt ambushed many times throughout the season, starting with Sutton’s party in the premiere.

“It was like starting right out of the gate,” reasoned the 56-year-old. “I started feeling like even people who I thought were my friends, I had to question, and I was honestly depressed at that time. I really was.”

Kyle admitted she should have taken the season off given her mental state.

“I was not equipped to deal with walking into those settings and feeling like I was being ambushed every time,” she added.

Kyle has no regrets about storming out of the healing spa event

The final straw for Kyle was at Bozoma’s event, where once again, she got into it with the group about her communication with Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK.

Eventually, she stormed out of the spa party in tears and talked about that dramatic moment on her Amazon Live.

“I’m not proud of how I handled [walking out of Boz’s], but I don’t regret walking out,” exclaimed Kyle. “I honestly was at a breaking point, and that was it.”

The OG also threw shade at her castmate Sutton Stracke, who she heard had something to say when she left.

“I have not walked off filming or walked out in all of the years I’ve been on the show– I’m going on 15 years here– She has walked out many times,” retorted Kyle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.