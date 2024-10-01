Kyle Richards’ courthouse visit sparks claim she’s evicting sister Kim Richards from her home

Things are not looking good for the relationship between Kyle Richards and her big sister, Kim Richards, amid allegations that she has relapsed.

Kyle was recently photographed outside a Los Angeles courthouse, leading to claims she was trying to evict Kim from her home.

This comes after TMZ reported that the sisters recently had an altercation at a property owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Kim was reportedly staying at the home with Kyle’s permission at some point but eventually moved out.

She later returned and has now taken up residency in the home without Kyle’s consent, so the 55-year-old called the police to have her removed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, according to the media outlet, she was informed that the case was a civil matter and that she would have to file an official eviction notice at the courthouse to have Kim removed from the premises.

The entire family is reportedly giving Kim a dose of tough love in hopes that she will seek help for her issues with alcohol.

Is RHOBH star Kyle Richards trying to evict her sister Kim Richards?

Soon after reports emerged that Kyle had called the cops on Kim to have her removed from her home, the RHOBH star was spotted outside the Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys.

Kyle is seemingly moving forward with getting an eviction notice for Kim.

Page Six posted photos of the RHOBH star casually dressed in jeans, a hat, and sunglasses.

The outlet reported that Kyle was also seen at the LA County probation department.

RHOBH fans sound off on Kim and Kyle’s drama

RHOBH viewers know all too well about Kim’s battle with sobriety and how it has impacted her relationship with sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle.

The sisters have had many ups and downs over the years, some of which have been portrayed on the Bravo series and in the media.

After the story was posted on Instagram, people had much to say about Kim and Kyle’s current situation.

Some people are applauding Kyle for no longer enabling her sister, while others are critical.

“Not sure how making her homeless is going to help her,” said a commenter.

“Can’t she just be family an help her get a place instead of court system? That’s COLD AF,” added someone else.

However, an Instagram user reasoned, “Sometimes, being hard on people even those you love is the way to go. It may be ruthless but enabling is worse.”

Another added, “Tough love finally! She will never get better if someone doesn’t step in. Thank you Kyle!”

Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

Meanwhile, neither Kim nor Kyle nor anyone in their family has confirmed the recent claims.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.