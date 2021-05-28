KUWTK: Kim Kardashian addresses rumors that she and Travis Barker have hooked up

Kim Kardashian addressed the rumors that she and Travis Barker have hooked up Pic credit: E!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has finally addressed rumors that have circulated that she and Blink 182’s Travis Barker have hooked up.

Travis is currently dating Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, but his ex-wife Shanna Moakler has made some comments recently that brought up old speculation that something had happened between him and Kim.

Shanna has been divorced from Travis since 2008 and they share two children Landon, 17 and Alabama, 15.

Shanna told TMZ that her relationship with her children was struggling and she blamed it on Travis’s new relationship with Kourtney.

She stated, “My family’s broken because of this family, and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family. So, yay for me.”

Shanna made reference to a rumor that circulated that he was cheating on her with Kim when she and Travis were still married.

Now that the rumor mill has started once again, Kim is finally setting the record straight.

Kim Kardashian addresses rumors that she and Travis Barker have hooked up

E! News reported that during an Instagram Q and A, Kim addressed the rumors that she had hooked up with Travis.

A fan came right out and asked her if the two of them had hooked up previously and Kim was quick to shut the idea down.

She replied, “NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Travis had previously made comments years ago that he thought Kim was “hot,” which eventually led to the speculation that something could have potentially happened between the two of them.

While Kim made it clear that the two have always been just friends, Travis seems head over heels in love with her sister Kourtney.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have no issues with PDA

Kourtney and Travis have been hot and heavy ever since they shared that they were officially in a relationship.

The two of them share a lot of PDA and aren’t ashamed to show-off their adoration for one another.

In one post, Kourtney was wearing a string bikini with her legs wrapped around Travis as they kissed in the middle of the desert.

She captioned the post, “Just Like Heaven.”

Kourtney also had fans talking recently as many speculated that she was secretly telling people that she was pregnant with Travis’s baby. Kourtney shared a post in some sexy lingerie followed by pictures of her childhood and a baby’s crib by a Christmas tree.

Fans were quick to jump to conclusions that there was a hidden meaning behind the images, but Kourtney has yet to comment on the buzz.

It’s obvious that Travis and Kourtney are extremely happy together and Kim has been nothing but supportive of their new relationship.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!