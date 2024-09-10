Kroy Biermann claims he was ‘isolated, imprisoned and silenced for 13 years’ by Kim Zolciak

The never-ending drama between Kim Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann hit a new level of ugly this week.

Kim chatted with TMZ and opened up about Kroy’s previous claims that she’s the reason the family is having financial issues.

The original star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta declared to the outlet that she “pays all the bills.”

Additionally, she argued that she foots the bull for their children’s clothes, conceding that Kroy “doesn’t have any room to speak.”

Moreover, Kim alleged that he rarely pays for any of the bills and has made it clear numerous times that he would love to get back together with her.

“He said if I ever divorced him, he would destroy me publicly,” she added.

Kroy took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning to respond to the accusations and shared his own allegations.

Kroy fires back at Kim. Pic credit: @kroybiermann/Instagram

“I will never stop praying for her,” he said of Kim, who he married in November 2011.

“But I will no longer stay silent. I was isolated, imprisoned, and silenced for almost 13 years,” he wrote.

“What’s been mentioned in motions is only the tip of the iceberg,” he warned.

Kroy fires back at Kim’s accusations

He accused Kim of showcasing “narcissistic shaming abuse” in the aforementioned interview with TMZ.

Given how toxic things have gotten between the former couple, it seems they won’t be finding happiness with each other anytime soon.

They were in the headlines earlier this month when Kroy asked a judge to give him the power to force a sale on their Atlanta home because he alleged that Kim was passing on serious offers.

The duo purchased the home in question in 2012, but there have been countless reports that it was in foreclosure in recent years.

The sticking point in parting ways with the home is that the offer has to be worthwhile and reflect the mansion’s value.

Kroy and Kim’s happier times were charted on TV

In happier times, their relationship was charted during the early seasons of RHOA and on their spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy.

They share Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr., 13, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10. Kim also has two older daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22

The big surprise is that Kim hasn’t returned to RHOA because the show did a cast shakeup for Season 16, which would have been the perfect opportunity to bring her back.

There’s understandably a lot going on in her life, which could create a marketing opportunity for the show to welcome back an OG star.

Kim has yet to respond to Kroy’s allegations.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus. Season 16 is expected to debut in 2025. You can stream Seasons 1-15 on Peacock.