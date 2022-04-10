Kristin Cavallari responds to Tyler Cameron dating rumors

Kristin Cavallari speaks out about the Tyler Cameron rumors. Pic credit: ABC

There has been a great deal of speculation lately on whether or not there is something going on between Bachelor Nation alum, Tyler Cameron, and MTV alum, Kristin Cavallari.

Posts and articles have been all over social media as the two appeared awfully cozy and close last week during a photo shoot.

While the photos fueled romance rumors, Kristin has finally spoken out about what people have been questioning.

What did Kristin Cavallari say about the rumors that she and Tyler Cameron are together?

Recently, Kristin told Entertainment Tonight that she had hired Tyler to portray the love interest in her upcoming Uncommon James fall campaign.

She added, “Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him … There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise.”

Kristin went on to comment, “If I was, I would not answer the question, put it that way.” She also added that she had been surprised by romance speculation as she had simply been focused on hiring an actor for her clothing line.

When asked about the photoshoot itself, Kristin told ET, “It was so fun … Honestly, we had so much fun. I can’t say enough good stuff about him. There is no ego whatsoever. He is just very chill, up for anything.”

Kristin Cavallari’s past relationship

Formerly, The Hills star was married to Jay Cutler, NFL quarterback for the Chicago Bears. The two have three children together, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. They first separated, but then eventually divorced back in August of 2020 after being married for seven years.

However, after being single for just under two years, Kristin herself has announced that she is, in fact, ready to get back out into the dating world and find someone to settle back down with.

Tyler Cameron has been linked to many celebrities since The Bachelorette

On the other hand, Tyler has been linked to many celebrities since his stint on The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown, where he came up short as the runner-up to Jed Wyatt.

When Hannah asked him for another shot during After The Final Rose, it seemed as if the two might reconcile, however, shortly after, Tyler was linked to Gigi Hadid.

He also spent time with Stassie Karanikolaou, Juliette Porter, Jilissa Ann Zoltko, Elizabeth Turner, Camila Kendra, and even flirted with Jenner Garner on Instagram.

Lately, Tyler has been busy with his modeling career, and he just finished up a new reality show, the Real Dirty Dancing, which he dedicated to his mother who died two years ago from a brain aneurysm.

